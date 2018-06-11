America's Best Firehouse Chili Contest Returns, Giving Firefighters Across the Country a Chance to Win $10,000 for Their Station

AUSTIN, Minn., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To honor America's heroic firefighters and highlight their red-hot cooking talents, the makers of HORMEL® Chili are once again teaming up with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to crown "America's Best Firehouse Chili Recipe." The contest, now in its second year, provides firefighters across the country the opportunity to submit their very own chili recipes for the chance to win $10,000 for their station.

From now until July 16, 2018, firefighters will be encouraged to submit their best chili recipe to www.firehousechili.hormel.com for judging. Hormel Foods will select five finalists, one from each major region of the U.S. including North, South, East, West and Midwest. Those finalists will be flown to New York City to compete in a live chili cook-off for a chance to win the grand prize. Judging of recipes will be based on originality, flavor, and inspiration behind each recipe submission. In addition to contest prizing, the makers of HORMEL® Chili will also be presenting the NFFF with a donation of $20,000.

"The makers of HORMEL® Chili are proud to once again be working with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support firefighters and their communities across the country," said Mark Beierle, HORMEL® Chili brand manager. "The NFFF not only does so much for active firefighters, but also works to honor fallen firefighters and their families on a continued basis. Our company greatly respects the work of firefighters everywhere and the support that the NFFF provides them and their families."

For the second year of the contest, the makers of HORMEL® Chili have tapped Jason George, star of ABC's new hit show, Station 19, to participate as a guest judge. In the new Grey's Anatomy spinoff, Jason reprises his role as Ben Warren, surgeon turned firefighter. Outside of embodying the spirit of a firefighter on TV, Jason is dedicated to giving back to the firefighter community and helping to highlight the service they provide.

"I'm thrilled to be a judge for America's Best Firehouse Chili contest this year," said Jason George, star of ABC's Station 19. "The NFFF does incredible work giving back to the firefighter community, and this contest with the makers of HORMEL® Chili is a great way to raise awareness to their cause and showcase the hidden cooking talents of the guys who risk their lives everyday keeping us safe."

The brand officially announced this year's contest at the Fire Department Instructor's Conference (FDIC) April 23 - 28, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The FDIC is a six-day conference, full of workshops, seminars, competitions, networking and more.

"We are grateful for the continued support from the makers of HORMEL® Chili, as well as their commitment to heightening awareness about our mission to a broader audience and excited to work alongside them again," said Chief Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of the NFFF. Last year's winner will be tough to top, and we look forward to meeting the finalists this year!"

Last year's contest saw firefighter, Jeremy Chauvin of Edgard, LA, take home the grand with his "Spencer Way" chili recipe. The recipe, named in honor of his late brother who was also a firefighter, is something that has been passed down through his family along the years.

"I entered the contest last year in order to share my brother's story," said Jeremy Chauvin, winner of the inaugural America's Best Firehouse Chili Contest. "Spencer was my fire department's district chief, who died in the line of duty just months before I heard about the contest. After hearing that the makers of HORMEL® Chili were supporting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, where my brother was being honored later that year, it just seemed like it was meant to be. This was one of the proudest moments for me, my family and my department. I could not think of a better way to share my brother's story and continue his legacy."

To conclude the competition, the makers of HORMEL® Chili will present the grand prize-winning station a check for $10,000, as well as chili to stock their kitchen for a year. All "runners-up" from the live cook-off will receive chili to stock their kitchen for a year as well. For more information on the makers of HORMEL® Chili, be sure to visit www.hormel.com/Brands/HormelChili as well as check out www.Facebook.com/hormel.chili for updates on contest results.

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across 75 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Columbus®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the ninth year in a row and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

The United States Congress created the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to lead a nationwide effort to remember America's fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the tax-exempt, nonprofit Foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor our fallen fire heroes and assist their families and co-workers. The Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland. It is registered as a corporation in the State of Maryland. The Foundation receives funding through private donations from caring individuals, organizations, corporations, and foundations. A grant from the Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance supports programs for survivors of fallen firefighters.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-best-firehouse-chili-contest-returns-giving-firefighters-across-the-country-a-chance-to-win-10-000-for-their-station-300662643.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

Related Links

http://www.hormelfoods.com

