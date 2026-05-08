America's Best-selling and Most Awarded Minivan Celebrates the Nation's 250th Anniversary With 2027 Pacifica America250 Special Edition

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

2027 Chrysler Pacifica America250 special edition, available in three patriotic exterior colors: (L to R) Red Hot, Bright White and Hydro Blue

Chrysler Pacifica America250 (A250) is the first special-edition package offered on the newly refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica

Available in Red Hot, Bright White and Hydro Blue exterior colors, the A250 package features patriotic design elements, including U.S. flag decals and America250 badges on the front doors and liftgate, accented by star decals on the front fascia and body sides

Offered on the Select trim with front- or all-wheel drive and seven-passenger seating, the 2027 Pacifica A250 will be limited to 2,100 units for U.S. retail customers

2027 Chrysler Pacifica A250 is open for ordering and will be available at dealers this summer

America's most awarded minivan brand celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary, announcing today that ordering is open for the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica America250 (A250) special edition, a limited-run series designed to honor America's enduring spirit and freedom to explore. Customers can place orders for the Pacifica A250 through their local Chrysler dealer.

"For more than a century, Chrysler has been woven into the fabric of America's automotive and cultural history," said Matt McAlear, Chrysler brand CEO. "The new Pacifica America250 special edition honors that legacy by celebrating the nation's 250th anniversary with a patriotic version of our newly refreshed 2027 Pacifica, featuring commemorative design details together with the versatility, safety and confidence families expect from America's best-selling and most awarded minivan."

Created as part of Stellantis' American brands' official partnership with America250, the national nonpartisan organization leading the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States this summer, the Chrysler Pacifica A250 blends bold exterior accents and thoughtfully designed interior details with the family-focused versatility that has made Pacifica the most awarded minivan ever. The special edition builds on Pacifica's segment-leading strengths, including the most standard safety and security features in its class and the exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system for both the second and third rows.

Offered on the Select trim with front- or all-wheel drive and seven-passenger seating, the 2027 Pacifica A250 will be limited to 2,100 units for U.S. retail customers.

Commemorative Exterior With Patriotic Details

Available in Red Hot, Bright White and Hydro Blue exterior colors, the Pacifica A250 showcases its commemorative theme through distinctive new exterior elements, including U.S. flag decals and America250 badges on the front doors and liftgate, accented by star decals on the front fascia and body sides. Fully painted, 20-inch, Foreshadow wheels and blacked-out accents across the upper and lower grilles, roof rack, daylight opening (DLO), badging and rear fascia applique add a sporty, modern edge.

Tailored Interior With Exclusive Touches

The patriotic touches are adorned throughout the Pacifica A250's spacious seven-passenger interior. Black leather seating features exclusive Ruby Red decorative stitching across all rows, with a blue accent underlayer that subtly emerges through the perforated leather on first- and second-row seats. The driver and front-passenger seatbacks are embossed with an American flag, while coordinated stitching extends to the armrests, doors and instrument panel.

Additional unique interior elements include:

Dark Ruby seat belts across all rows

Liquid Titanium-painted bezels throughout the cockpit

America250 splash screen displayed in the instrument cluster

Red, silver and blue-stitched steering wheel with satin chrome bezels

Commemorative Chrysler America250 keychain

Pacifica A250 customers who prefer a patriotic theme exclusively inside the vehicle can select an exterior decal-delete option with a $495 credit.

Pricing and Availability

The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica A250 is open for ordering and will be available at dealers this summer, delivering the unmatched functionality and versatility that have made Pacifica America's best-selling minivan. Manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) for the A250 Package is $2,995.

2027 CHRYSLER PACIFICA A250 FWD AWD Pacifica Select $43,545 $46,540 A250 Package $2,995 $2,995 MSRP $46,540 $49,535

*All prices exclude tax, titles, fees and $1,995 destination charge.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand enters its second century with a bold vision of innovation, blending engineering excellence with beautifully designed, attainable vehicles. In 2026, Chrysler introduced a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica - America's best-selling and most awarded minivan - reinforcing the brand's long-standing leadership in the segment it invented.

For more than 40 years, Chrysler has led the minivan segment, redefining family mobility with advanced safety, available all-wheel drive and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan lineup delivers convenience, capability and efficiency.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis