Newly Refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Road Trips in the Trinitē Rally With Drive Partners Nena Barlow and Sara Lacey

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Nena Barlow (L) and Sara Lacey team up to take on the inaugural Trinitē Rally in the new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica

The new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Nena Barlow and Sara Lacey, will compete in the inaugural Trinitē Rally, May 4-7, showcasing the refreshed design, advanced technology and real-world versatility of America's most awarded and best-selling minivan

Trinitē pairs 500 miles of Northern California road routes with roadbook-based competition and closed-course track sessions at Sonoma Raceway

Nena Barlow, International 4WD Trainer Association-certified Master Trainer, four-time Rebelle Rally winner and Chrysler Pacifica owner, brings elite driving and navigation expertise

Sara Lacey, automotive journalist with A Girl's Guide to Cars, provides informed, consumer-focused insight into vehicle performance and everyday usability

The new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica hits the road for a 500-mile road trip in the Trinitē Road Rally, May 4-7, 2026, driven by an expert team, featuring Nena Barlow, founder of Barlow Adventures and an International 4WD Trainer Association-certified Master Trainer and Chrysler Pacifica owner, alongside automotive journalist Sara Lacey of A Girl's Guide to Cars.

The inaugural Trinitē Rally is a curated, invitation-only, on-road driving experience through Northern California, blending epic road routes, iconic destinations and closed-course track sessions at Sonoma Raceway. Over the course of 500 miles, Barlow and Lacey will put the 2027 Pacifica through its paces, following Trinitē's roadbook-based format that emphasizes navigation accuracy, timing precision and tactical strategy.

"The Chrysler Pacifica is the ultimate road-trip vehicle, and Trinitē is exactly the kind of demanding, hands-on rally that brings its capabilities to life," said Matt McAlear, Chrysler CEO. "From long highway stretches to unpredictable road conditions, the 2027 Pacifica's available all-wheel drive, advanced safety technologies and class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system make it uniquely prepared for this journey. With Nena and Sara behind the wheel, we're showing how Pacifica delivers real-world versatility, comfort and confidence through the eyes of experts who understand both vehicle performance and the needs of modern families."

Widely recognized for leading some of the most challenging expeditions in North America, Barlow guides drivers through legendary terrain, ranging from the red rocks in Moab, Utah, to California's iconic Rubicon Trail. That experience translates directly to competitive success: she is a four-time overall winner of the Rebelle Rally, the longest competitive off-road navigation rally in the U.S., where two-person teams rely solely on maps, compasses and driving skill.

"I've spent my career teaching people how vehicles perform when conditions demand precision and trust," said Barlow. "I own a Chrysler Pacifica and planned to take my minivan on this road trip, but when Chrysler offered the new 2027 Pacifica, it was an easy decision. Trinitē is about endurance, focus and real-world challenges, and Pacifica's available all-wheel drive, 287-horsepower V-6 and long-distance comfort make it exactly the vehicle you want when the miles - and expectations - are high."

Lacey brings years of automotive journalism experience focused on accessibility, safety and everyday usability.

"Trinitē offers a rare and unique opportunity to experience a vehicle through the kind of journeys people actually dream about," said Lacey. "Spending long days on the road, exploring new places and sharing the experience show how the 2027 Pacifica is just as suited for unconventional adventures as it is for everyday life."

Barlow and Lacey will drive a new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Limited all-wheel drive with S Appearance package in the new Olive Green exterior paint during the Trinitē Rally.

New 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Highlights

From a refreshed exterior design and smarter tech to the newly renamed LX trim, the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica lineup is loaded with family-friendly features and smarter tech, including:

Chrysler Pacifica Select, Limited and Pinnacle trims receive a striking new front fascia, featuring vertical LED headlamps and an illuminated grille with a unique lit signature called "piano keys." The refreshed Pacifica also features a new Chrysler wing logo and rear liftgate applique, giving the minivan a commanding, modern stance

New exterior paint colors, including Olive Green, and new wheel designs offer more personalization across the model lineup. The new Pacifica LX, formerly the Voyager, retains its familiar exterior design while offering a budget-friendly entry point, well-equipped with power-sliding doors and heated seats and steering wheel

Inside, the seven- or eight-passenger Pacifica advances its premium craftsmanship. A new Chrysler wing badge in Satin Chrome finish is inset on the steering-wheel airbag cover, complemented by new interior accents that elevate the cabin ambiance across the lineup. The range-topping Pinnacle model debuts a standard model-exclusive Blue Agave interior color and new finishes throughout, including Copper Alloy accent bezels. The deco trim on the instrument panel is finished in new Dark Platinum paint, while the seats feature a new Parquet perforation pattern and Tungsten Patina non-metallic piping

Pacifica continues to lead with innovation for the 2027 model year, introducing enhancements to the Safety Sphere package, including turn signal-activated Blind-spot View and ParkSense-based camera activation, increasing driver visibility and situational awareness

The refreshed 2027 Pacifica also debuts a more flexible tech strategy with the decoupling of the Uconnect Theater Group and the newly named Family Tech Group, allowing families to choose the features that matter most to them, whether that's Amazon Fire TV built-in, FamCAM interior camera monitoring, premium audio, additional power outlets, or second- and third-row features

Standard on all trims, the new adjustable-height power liftgate was designed with real-world parking scenarios in mind. This feature allows customers to easily set how high the liftgate opens to avoid low-clearance obstacles, such as home garage ceilings, carports or parking decks, while ensuring smooth, worry-free access to the cargo area

A hallmark of Chrysler innovation, the Pacifica continues to stand alone in the segment with its exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, delivering unmatched convenience and versatility for busy families. Unlike any other minivan, Pacifica's second- and third-row seats fold easily into the floor, creating a flat load space in seconds, perfect for road trips, gear-heavy weekends or everyday utility

Exterior

New front fascia and Chrysler wing badge (Select and above)

New vertical LED projector headlamps (Select and above)

New illuminated grille with "piano keys" lit signature (Select and above)

Updated rear applique with new wing badge

New wheel designs

New exterior paint colors

Interior

New standard Blue Agave Nappa Leather interior (Pinnacle exclusive)

New applique and accent finishes

Copper Alloy interior bezels (Pinnacle exclusive)

Exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system

Technology and Safety

Enhanced Safety Sphere Package adds: Turn Signal-activated Blind-spot View ParkSense-based Camera Activation Includes carryover 360-degree Surround View and Front Park Assist with Stop

Decoupled Uconnect Theater Package and Family Tech Group for added customer choice

New Standard Feature Across Select and Above

Adjustable-height power liftgate

Trinitē Road Rally

The Trinitē Road Rally is a four-day, 500-mile navigation TSD (time/speed/distance) rally debuting in 2026. Operated by Rebelle Rally Enterprises, LLC, Trinitē is created by the world-class team behind the women-focused Rebelle Rally, the longest off-road rally in the United States. Each Trinitē Road Rally will feature iconic locations, spectacular driving routes, and famous tracks. With three primary classes - car, classic, and X-Cross® (SUV and CUV) - Trinitē will field up to 40 teams in its first event starting May 4, 2026. To learn more, visit triniterally.com.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand enters its second century with a bold vision of innovation, blending engineering excellence with beautifully designed, attainable vehicles. In 2026, Chrysler introduced a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica - America's best-selling and most awarded minivan - reinforcing the brand's long-standing leadership in the segment it invented.

For more than 40 years, Chrysler has led the minivan segment, redefining family mobility with advanced safety, available all-wheel drive and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan lineup delivers convenience, capability and efficiency.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis