Refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Starts Shipping to Dealers With New Value Pricing

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica starts shipping to dealers with new pricing, including value enhancements on 2027 Pacifica Limited AWD (left) and 2027 Pacifica Pinnacle FWD

New 2027 Chrysler Pacifica LX trim features starting U.S. MSRP of $41,495, maintaining accessible entry to America's most awarded and best-selling minivan (all prices exclude tax, title and fees)

Pacifica Select front- and all-wheel drive feature new starting U.S. MSRP of $43,545 and $46,540, respectively, representing up to $1,350 in added value

More than $3,000 in value enhancements on Pacifica Limited with Safety Sphere, including $47,995 starting U.S. MSRP for Limited front-wheel drive and repositioned $395 Safety Sphere package, which includes new Turn Signal-activated Blind-spot View and ParkSense-based Camera Activation

Available all-wheel drive now priced at U.S. MSRP of $2,995, strengthening value proposition while delivering confident performance in all driving conditions

The new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica is shipping to Chrysler dealerships nationwide with new value pricing, bringing a refreshed exterior design along with new safety features, a newly available height-adjustable power liftgate, enhanced exterior lighting and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system for the second and third rows.

Offered in seven- or eight-passenger configurations, Pacifica introduces new starting prices on popular Select and Limited trims, alongside enhanced value on key features, such as available all-wheel drive and the Safety Sphere package.

"When we revealed the newly refreshed Pacifica at the New York International Auto show last month, we said we were going to continue to push boundaries and do the unexpected," said Matt McAlear, Chrysler CEO. "This new lower pricing strategy is just the start as we continue to find ways to make it easier for customers to make the Pacifica a trusted member of their families."

The new 2027 Chrysler Pacifica pricing plan includes:

Lower prices on Select and Limited trims. With new starting U.S. MSRP of $47,995, the Chrysler Pacifica Limited features the biggest increase in value - more than $3,000 compared with the outgoing model when equipped with Safety Sphere, placing it at the heart of the competitive set

Safety Sphere, standard on Pinnacle and available on Limited, is now offered on Limited at a lower U.S. MSRP of $395, delivering $1,320 in added value For 2027, Safety Sphere, which features 360-degree surround view camera and front/rear park assist with stop, adds new technologies designed to boost driver awareness and confidence in everyday scenarios: Turn Signal-activated Blind-spot View: Displays a live camera feed on the center touchscreen when the turn signal is engaged, giving the driver a clear view of the adjacent lane and reducing the risk of unseen vehicles ParkSense-based Camera Activation: Automatically triggers the appropriate camera view when ParkSense sensors detect an object, helping the driver instantly identify hazards during low-speed maneuvers



Pricing Highlights

Chrysler Pacifica Original Base Price Base Price Decrease MSRP LX FWD $41,495 N/A $41,495 Select FWD $44,545 $1,000 $43,545 Select AWD $47,890 $1,350 $46,540 Limited FWD $49,705 $1,710 $47,995 Limited AWD $53,050 $2,060 $50,990 Pinnacle FWD $54,910 N/A $54,910 Pinnacle AWD $58,255 $350 $57,905 Safety Sphere $1,715 $1,320 $395

*All prices exclude tax, titles, fees, and $1,995 destination charge.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand enters its second century with a bold vision of innovation, blending engineering excellence with beautifully designed, attainable vehicles. In 2026, Chrysler introduced a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica - America's best-selling and most awarded minivan - reinforcing the brand's long-standing leadership in the segment it invented.

For more than 40 years, Chrysler has led the minivan segment, redefining family mobility with advanced safety, available all-wheel drive and the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan lineup delivers convenience, capability and efficiency.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

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SOURCE Stellantis