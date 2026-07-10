Americas Cardroom Announces $1 Million Mystery Bounty With $66 Buy-In

Historic tournament begins Sunday and features bounty prizes up to $100,000.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom will begin its historic $1 Million GTD Mystery Bounty Multi-Flight tournament this Sunday, July 12, as the headline event of the $10 Million Run Up Series.

The tournament has a $66 buy-in, making it one of the lowest buy-ins ever offered by Americas Cardroom for a seven-figure guaranteed prize pool.

Day 1 flights will run daily from July 12 through August 17. Players who advance will return for Day 2 on Monday, August 17, to compete for the $1 million guarantee and Mystery Bounty prizes worth up to $100,000.

Mystery Bounty tournaments award randomly assigned cash prizes for knockouts after the bounty stage begins. Players also continue competing for the standard tournament prize pool, creating added value and excitement around each eligible elimination.

The $1 Million Mystery Bounty is the marquee event of the Run Up Series, which features more than $10 million in guaranteed prize pools across 163 tournaments from July 12 through August 17.

The series includes Americas Cardroom's biggest-ever leaderboard competition, with $100,000 in added prizes awarded across High and Low leaderboards.

The Run Up Series concludes with three Main Events. Each Day 1A is scheduled for Sunday, August 16, and Day 2s will take place Monday, August 17. The Main Events carry guarantees of $750,000, $400,000, and $200,000.

With a $1 million guaranteed prize pool for just a $66 buy-in and the excitement of Mystery Bounties worth as much as $100,000, the Run Up Series headline event gives players one of the best value opportunities ever at Americas Cardroom.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom