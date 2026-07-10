Americas Cardroom to Begin Moneymaker Tour Aruba Satellites This Sunday

The promotion guarantees 20 total packages to $400,000 GTD Main Event.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom announced that its Moneymaker Poker Tour Satellites will begin this Sunday, July 12, giving players a chance to win their way to the $400,000 Guaranteed Moneymaker Poker Tour Main Event in Aruba this September.

The promotion includes two Beast satellites. Each satellite will award 10 prize packages, with 20 packages worth a total of $100,000 guaranteed across the promotion.

Each package is valued at $5,000 and includes a $1,700 Main Event entry, a five-night stay at the TRYP by Wyndham Aruba from September 23 to 28, $1,000 for airfare, and $1,000 in spending money.

The first satellite will run this Sunday, July 12 at 5:05pm ET. The second is scheduled for Sunday, July 19 at 5:05pm ET. Each satellite has a $95 buy-in and guarantees 10 prize packages.

Players may also qualify for free by placing on The Beast weekly leaderboard.

Chris Moneymaker became one of poker's most influential figures in 2003, when he turned an $86 online satellite into a $2.5 million World Series of Poker Main Event victory. The win helped spark the "Moneymaker Effect" and showed that online qualifiers could compete on poker's largest stage.

Moneymaker continues to make headlines, recently advancing to Day 2 of the 2026 WSOP Main Event in Las Vegas while documenting his summer in a behind-the-scenes YouTube vlog series. He is an Americas Cardroom Pro and the driving force behind the Moneymaker Poker Tour.

The Aruba stop gives Americas Cardroom players the opportunity to qualify online and compete in a live poker event in one of the Caribbean's most recognized travel destinations.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom