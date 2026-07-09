Americas Cardroom to Launch Inaugural $10 Million Run Up Series this Sunday, July 12

Five-week series features a low-cost $1 million Mystery Bounty tournament, and a record leaderboard competition.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom will launch its inaugural Run Up Series this Sunday, July 12, with more than $10 million in guaranteed prize pools spread across a five-week online poker series running through August 17.

The series includes 163 tournaments with buy-ins for a wide range of bankrolls. Among the highlights are a $1 Million Guaranteed Mystery Bounty Multi-Flight tournament and the largest leaderboard competition in the site's history, featuring $100,000 in added prizes.

The featured Mystery Bounty tournament has a modest $66 buy-in. Day 1 flights will run daily from July 12 through August 17, with Day 2 scheduled for Monday, August 17. In addition to competing for a share of the guaranteed prize pool, players will be eligible for Mystery Bounties, including a top bounty worth $100,000.

The series concludes with three Main Events, with Day 1 on Sunday, August 16 and Day 2 on Monday, August 17. The schedule includes a $750,000 Guaranteed Main Event with a $1,050 buy-in, a $400,000 Guaranteed Main Event with a $215 buy-in, and a $200,000 Guaranteed Main Event with a $33 buy-in.

Players will also earn points throughout the series for the Run Up Series Leaderboard Competition. The promotion awards $100,000 in added prizes across High and Low leaderboards, including cash, Venom NLH and PLO tournament tickets, and Venom Mega Satellite ticket packages.

The High leaderboard winner will receive $10,000 along with entries into both Venom events. The Low leaderboard champion will earn $5,000 and the same pair of Venom tournament entries.

With more than $10 million guaranteed across 163 events, the Run Up Series is one of the largest online poker tournament series on the Americas Cardroom summer schedule.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom