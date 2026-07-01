Americas Cardroom Announces Record-Setting Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms with $15 Million GTD

Biggest Venoms Ever with massive Mystery Bounties highlight 25th Anniversary celebration.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom has announced its latest Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms with a combined $15 million in guaranteed prize pools, making them the largest pair of Venom tournaments in the company's history.

Scheduled from August 13 through September 2, the series consists of a $12 Million Guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em Mystery Bounty Venom and a $3 Million Guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty Venom. Each tournament has a $2,650 buy-in and will feature a record eight Day 1 starting flights.

Americas Cardroom

The No-Limit Hold'em event includes a top Mystery Bounty of $500,000. The Pot-Limit Omaha tournament offers a top Mystery Bounty of $250,000. Both events guarantee a minimum Mystery Bounty of $5,000, and all players advancing to Day 2 will already have secured a cash finish before Mystery Bounty eliminations begin.

The tournament format allows players to compete in multiple Day 1 flights and combine qualifying stacks before Day 2.

Beginning on Day 2, every player elimination earns a Mystery Bounty, creating the possibility of significant bounty payouts in addition to standard tournament prizes.

Players may qualify through the Venom Fever promotion, which will award more than 1,500 guaranteed seats via Direct Satellites, Mega Satellites, Beast tournaments, and Survivor Flips. Qualification opportunities begin at $0.

Americas Cardroom will also introduce Venom Specials beginning Monday, August 17. The tournament schedule includes more than $10 million in added-value guarantees throughout the remainder of the series.

Both Mystery Bounty Venoms begin with Day 1A on Thursday, August 13, followed by additional starting flights through Sunday, August 30. Day 2 will be played Monday, August 31. There will be a Day 3 for the No-Limit Hold'em tournament only on Tuesday, September 1, with both final tables on Wednesday, September 2.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom