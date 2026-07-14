Americas Cardroom Begins Venom Fever Satellite Promotion Today

More than 1,500 seats are guaranteed for the $15 Million Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom launched Venom Fever today, opening a satellite promotion that will run through August 30 and award more than 1,500 guaranteed seats to its upcoming Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms.

The Dual Venoms begin August 13 and feature $15 Million Total Guaranteed, making them the biggest pair of Venom tournaments in Americas Cardroom history.

Americas Cardroom

The series includes two $2,650 buy-in events: a $12 Million Guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em Mystery Bounty Venom and a $3 Million Guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty Venom.

Venom Fever begins with the first $16.50 Venom Madness Multi-Flight satellite. Players can enter Day 1 flights throughout the week. The top 15 percent will advance to this week's Day 2, held Sunday at 4:05pm ET. Each weekly Venom Madness Satellite guarantees 10 Venom seats.

Other qualification options include Beast Tournaments, Mega Satellites and Direct Satellites. Venom Fever also includes Survivor Flips, which start at 80 cents, and Spin to Get In, which starts at 1 cent.

Mega Satellites begin July 18 with buy-ins ranging from $55 to $630. They offer qualification paths starting at $0 and guarantee five to 40 Venom seats. Direct Satellites begin August 3 with $109 and $290 buy-ins. Weekly Sunday Beast Tournaments continue awarding 20 to 30 seats, and players can earn Beast entries for free through the weekly Beast and Sit & Crush leaderboards.

The Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms are part of Americas Cardroom's 25th Anniversary celebration. The No-Limit Hold'em event features a $500,000 top bounty, while the Pot-Limit Omaha event features a $250,000 top bounty. Players who qualify through the eight Day 1 flights can combine their stacks for Day 2.

Americas Cardroom's Venom Fever promotion gives players multiple ways to qualify for the largest Venoms the site has ever offered.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom