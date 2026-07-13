Moneymaker Falls on WSOP Main Event Bubble; Foxen, Zamani Advance

Americas Cardroom has two remaining players as the tournament moves into Day 5.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Moneymaker was eliminated on the money bubble of the World Series of Poker Main Event yesterday, while fellow Americas Cardroom players Alex Foxen and Martin Zamani advanced to Day 5.

Moneymaker, the 2003 Main Event champion, was among three players eliminated simultaneously in Event #82, the $10,000 WSOP Main Event No-Limit Hold'em World Championship. He was officially credited with 1,382nd place and a $10,000 payout.

Foxen, an Americas Cardroom Pro, ended Day 4 with 1,695,000 chips. Americas Cardroom Ambassador Zamani advanced with 545,000 chips.

Play will resume with blinds of 10,000/20,000. Foxen's stack is worth approximately 85 big blinds, while Zamani will begin with about 27.

Foxen has already recorded several major results at the series. He won his fourth career WSOP bracelet in Event #44, the $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold'em, topping a 466-entry field and earning $594,246 in listed prize money.

He also finished sixth in the $100,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold'em for $522,347 and fourth in the $25,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold'em Championship for $300,000.

Zamani has reached three final tables and finished fourth in each event. His largest payout was $445,080 in the $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship.

He also collected $245,467 in the $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better Championship and $191,357 in the Super Turbo Bounty event won by Foxen.

Zamani's three fourth-place finishes were worth a combined $881,904.

Other Americas Cardroom Pros have also made deep runs. Chance Kornuth placed sixth in the $25,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold'em 6-Handed for $218,091, and Chris Hunichen finished 10th in the $100,000 High Roller for $211,842.

Chris Moorman also reached the final table of the $3,000 Freezeout No-Limit Hold'em and finished seventh for $101,900.

Foxen and Zamani remain in contention for the WSOP Main Event title as play continues on Day 5.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom