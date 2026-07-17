Americas Cardroom Celebrates 25 Years With $2.5 Million Poker Event

The anniversary tournament begins this Saturday and features 21 Day 1 flights.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom will mark its 25th anniversary with a $2.5 Million Guaranteed poker tournament beginning this Saturday, July 18.

The 25th Anniversary Tournament, with a $250 buy-in, will feature 21 Day 1 flights and a cumulative stack format. Players who advance through more than one flight will have all qualifying stacks combined for Day 2.

Americas Cardroom

Eleven Saturday-only Day 1 Turbo Flights will run weekly from July 18 through September 26. Ten Day 1 Regular Flights will begin Sunday, August 30, and continue through Sunday, September 27.

A $27.50 Mega Satellite is scheduled for 10:45am ET before each Saturday Turbo Flight. The satellites will provide players with another affordable route into the tournament.

Players who have already secured a Day 2 place may continue entering additional Day 1 flights. Any further surviving stacks will be added to their existing Day 2 chip total.

The event is part of Americas Cardroom's 25th anniversary schedule, which also includes the record-setting Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms in August.

The two Venom tournaments feature $15 Million in combined guarantees. The $12 Million No-Limit Hold'em event includes a $500,000 top bounty, and the $3 Million Pot-Limit Omaha event offers a $250,000 top bounty.

More than 1,500 seats will be guaranteed through the Venom Fever satellite promotion.

Day 2 of the $2.5 Million 25th Anniversary Tournament will be held Monday, September 28. The Final Table is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom