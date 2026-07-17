Americas Cardroom Pros Close 2026 WSOP With 53 Cashes, $3.17 Million

Alex Foxen won his fourth bracelet as 10 team members recorded live tournament cashes.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom Pros recorded 53 cashes and $3,168,703 in listed payouts during the 2026 World Series of Poker, with Alex Foxen's fourth career bracelet leading the team's results.

Ten of the 13 players included on the Americas Cardroom roster cashed during the 100-event series, which ran from May 26 through July 15. The team's results included final tables and deep finishes in almost all major formats.

Foxen led the team with 14 cashes and $2,067,005 in payouts. He won Event #44, the $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-Limit Hold'em tournament for $594,246. The victory gave Foxen his fourth WSOP bracelet.

He also finished sixth in the $100,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold'em event for $522,347 and fourth in the $25,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold'em Championship for $300,000.

Foxen was third in the 2026 World Series of Poker Player of the Year standings at press time.

Chris Hunichen finished with 11 cashes worth $467,546. He placed 10th in the $100,000 High Roller No-Limit Hold'em event for $211,842. He also finished 11th in the $50,000 Poker Players Championship for $122,709.

Chance Kornuth recorded four cashes worth $351,273. He finished sixth in the $25,000 six-max High Roller No-Limit Hold'em tournament for $218,091. He added payouts of $82,463 and $50,000 in two other $25,000 buy-in events.

Chris Moorman earned $152,944 from five cashes. His largest result was a seventh-place finish in the $3,000 Freezeout No-Limit Hold'em event for $101,900. Off the felt, he was one of eight finalists selected for induction into the 2026 Poker Hall of Fame.

Finally, Chris Moneymaker returned to the Main Event he won in 2003 and advanced to Day 4.

Overall, it was one of the best WSOP performances ever from the Americas Cardroom Pro team.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom