Americas Cardroom Gives Players Another Chance to Win a Poker Experience of a Lifetime

More than $550,000 in prizes up for grabs.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) is once again giving its players the chance to win a poker holiday of a lifetime in Cyprus. ACR is running two satellites this month with full poker vacation packages up for grabs. This coveted prize will see at least five players head to Cyprus for a Super High Roller Series from May 10th to 25th.

Each Cyprus package is worth an incredible $110,000. The packages include $100,000 in tournament buy-ins plus $10,000 for travel and accommodation.

To add to the excitement, the five package winners will have a choice at how they use their $100k. The typical buy-ins for the Series range between $15,000 and $100,000, so the winners are in for the ride of their life!

The qualifiers take place on Sunday, April 16th and 23rd at 2:05pm ET. ACR is giving players chances to win $2,650 tickets every day via its Venom Fever Satellites happening throughout April. If a player wins a ticket, they have the choice to play the $5 Million Venom PKO or one of the Main Online satellites to Cyprus. If they win two tickets, they can play in both!

2 Packages GTD Sunday, April 16th at 2:05pm ET ( $2,650 buy-in)

at ( buy-in) 3 Packages GTD Sunday, April 23rd at 2:05pm ET ( $2,650 buy-in)

If the package winners want to lock up some of their $110,000 package into a guaranteed win, ACR CEO, Phil Nagy has agreed to purchase up to 50% of the buy-ins of each tourney the winners compete in ($50,000 total max), so he can get in on the action.

Americas Cardroom Team Pro, Chris Moneymaker said: "After the incredible success of the High Stakes Adventure – Vietnam a few months ago, ACR was keen to keep the momentum going and give more players a once-in-a lifetime-experience. Poker changed my life forever and I always get so excited when I see others given that chance too."

Between the stunning beaches and ancient ruins, Cyprus will provide an incredible backdrop to a fantastic week of poker and travel. This life-changing prize is one not to be missed.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

