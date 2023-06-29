Small Stakes Mini Online Super Series Wraps Up in Big Fashion at Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom

29 Jun, 2023, 08:31 ET

SAN JOSE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tournament series that's known for its small buy-ins yet sizeable guarantees just wrapped up in a big way. The Mini Online Super Series at ACR blew past its $6.4 Million in guarantees with $7.1 Million in final prize pools.

"Our Mini Online Super Series or 'MOSS" is the low buy-in tourney series that packs a punch," stated Chris Moneymaker, ACR Team Pro. "And it's just part of our effort to create great variety this year on our tourney schedule for lower and mid-stakes players."

One of the MOSS highlights was their first-ever Mystery Bounty tournament ($22 buy-in). The $500,000 guaranteed event had a $610,120 prize pool thanks to a whopping 30,506 Day 1 entries. The payout included $50,300 to the top Mystery Bounty recipient. And these tourneys are now going to be regularly featured on the ACR schedule.

Also impressive was Event #70, $250,000 GTD PKO multi-flight - $55 buy-in ($361k prize pool). Players were able to enjoy extra overlay value via some key tourneys that fell short of their posted guarantees, like the $1 Million Main Event - $109 buy-in ($153k overlay) and the famous Dream Tourney that lets micro-stakes players fight for a piece of $100,000 for just a $2.50 buy-in. That had a $43k overlay.

Despite some MOSS events not faring as well as expected, Moneymaker explained that ACR was proud to keep pushing the envelope on the small-stakes schedule and would continue to do so in the future to keep growing the segment.

For more information on the Mini Online Super Series, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

For further information, please contact: Melanie Mosier, 1-877-314-4195, [email protected].

About Americas Cardroom
Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

