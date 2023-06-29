Small Stakes Mini Online Super Series Wraps Up in Big Fashion at Americas Cardroom

SAN JOSE, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tournament series that's known for its small buy-ins yet sizeable guarantees just wrapped up in a big way. The Mini Online Super Series at ACR blew past its $6.4 Million in guarantees with $7.1 Million in final prize pools.

"Our Mini Online Super Series or 'MOSS" is the low buy-in tourney series that packs a punch," stated Chris Moneymaker, ACR Team Pro. "And it's just part of our effort to create great variety this year on our tourney schedule for lower and mid-stakes players."

One of the MOSS highlights was their first-ever Mystery Bounty tournament ($22 buy-in). The $500,000 guaranteed event had a $610,120 prize pool thanks to a whopping 30,506 Day 1 entries. The payout included $50,300 to the top Mystery Bounty recipient. And these tourneys are now going to be regularly featured on the ACR schedule.

Also impressive was Event #70, $250,000 GTD PKO multi-flight - $55 buy-in ($361k prize pool). Players were able to enjoy extra overlay value via some key tourneys that fell short of their posted guarantees, like the $1 Million Main Event - $109 buy-in ($153k overlay) and the famous Dream Tourney that lets micro-stakes players fight for a piece of $100,000 for just a $2.50 buy-in. That had a $43k overlay.

Despite some MOSS events not faring as well as expected, Moneymaker explained that ACR was proud to keep pushing the envelope on the small-stakes schedule and would continue to do so in the future to keep growing the segment.

For more information on the Mini Online Super Series, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

