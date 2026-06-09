Americas Cardroom Has Headline-Making Week with Major News and Results

New Pro signings, vlog series and WSOP cashes highlight memorable week.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom announced a series of developments this week, including the addition of three new Team Pros, the launch of Chris Moneymaker's World Series of Poker vlog series and multiple cash finishes at the 2026 WSOP in Las Vegas.

The online poker site recently signed Alex Foxen, Chance Kornuth and Chris Hunichen, adding three accomplished players to a roster that already includes icons like Chris Moneymaker and Chris Moorman.

Foxen quickly delivered results on poker's biggest stage, finishing fourth in WSOP Event #7: $25,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold'em Championship. The finish earned him $300,000.

Foxen is a former back-to-back Global Poker Index Player of the Year winner and has won multiple World Series of Poker bracelets during his career.

Away from tournament action, Moneymaker launched a new vlog series on his official YouTube channel, offering viewers behind-the-scenes access to the WSOP experience, including tournament preparation, table play and daily life during the series.

Moneymaker also recorded a cash finish, placing 12th in WSOP Event #8: $1,500 Badugi for $7,095.

"The summer is always a grind, but it's also the most exciting time of the year for poker," said Moneymaker. "There are so many great WSOP events still to come, including the Main Event. I'm looking forward to making some more deep runs and sharing the journey with fans."

Americas Cardroom Pro Rob Kuhn added another result, earning $23,712 for a 15th-place finish in WSOP Event #16: $1,700 U.S. Circuit Championship No-Limit Hold'em.

The 2026 World Series of Poker continues through the summer, with dozens of bracelet events remaining on the schedule, including the Main Event.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom