Americas Cardroom Introduces New Refer-A-Friend Rewards System

The Side Hustle earns players real cash rewards for bringing in new players.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom today announced the launch of The Side Hustle, a new referral program that allows players to earn cash rewards for referring new players to the platform.

The program officially launches today, after a successful beta testing period.

Players can participate by sharing a personalized referral code from their Americas Cardroom account. To qualify, referred players must be new to the Winning Poker Network, deposit at least $25, and generate $25 in rake.

The program begins with a $50 payout for a player's first qualified referral and increases through transparent milestone tiers. Players who reach 100 qualified referrals earn Pro Status, which includes a $125 payout for each additional qualified referral and no earning cap.

"The response during beta exceeded expectations and showed us players are genuinely excited about the new referral program," said an Americas Cardroom representative. "The Side Hustle gives players a simple and rewarding way to earn real cash while helping grow the game."

Players are encouraged to access The Side Hustle through their Americas Cardroom accounts and begin unlocking milestone rewards.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom