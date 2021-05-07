Americas Cardroom Launching Bankroll Beneficiaries, a 'Poker Will' to Give Players Peace of Mind

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with their commitment to always putting players in control, Americas Cardroom today announced Bankroll Beneficiaries, a new feature launching June 30th that allows players to transfer their funds to loved ones if they pass away or are physically unable to access their account.

"We always want the best for our players, which is why we're implementing a feature to help players transfer their funds if an unfortunate circumstance takes place," stated Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "With Bankroll Beneficiaries, you can take comfort knowing your loved ones are taken care of."



Players can think of Bankroll Beneficiaries as a will for their poker funds. Players can set their beneficiaries' crypto addresses, the percentage of funds they want to leave to each loved one, and a timeframe for inactivity.



If the player doesn't log in to their account in that timeframe (for example, 18 months of inactivity), Americas Cardroom will transfer their poker funds to their loved ones as requested by sending the funds to the preset cryptocurrency addresses.



Americas Cardroom has also put safeguards in place. 30 days before the inactivity date, they will attempt to contact the player. Should the player not respond, Americas Cardroom will contact the player once more on the date set in the software.



If the player still fails to respond, Americas Cardroom will transfer their poker funds to the loved ones as requested.

For more information about Bankroll Beneficiaries, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

