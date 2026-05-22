Americas Cardroom OSS Nears Finish With Three Main Events Ahead

Several multi-flight tournaments on tap, including three Mystery Bounties

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom's Online Super Series enters its final weekend with the largest events on the schedule still to come and millions of dollars guaranteed before the series concludes Monday, May 25.

The series includes more than $20 million guaranteed across 171 tournaments with buy-ins ranging from $5.50 to $2,650.

Final Day 1B flights for the three Main Events will take place Sunday, May 24, beginning at 11:05 a.m. ET. The schedule includes two $1.5 million guaranteed tournaments with buy-ins of $2,650 and $1,050, along with a $1 million guaranteed Main Event featuring a $215 buy-in.

Players advancing through either opening flight will return Monday for Day 2 play.

Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker, best known for winning the 2003 WSOP Main Event, finished Day 1A as chip leader in the $1.5 million guaranteed Main Event featuring the $1,050 buy-in.

"Final weekends always bring incredible energy to a series like OSS, and there's still plenty of time for players to qualify and take a shot at a huge score," said Moneymaker. "I'm personally looking forward to getting back for Day 2 in the $1,050 buy-in Main Event and seeing who joins the field."

Additional events during the final weekend include a $250,000 guaranteed tournament with a $66 buy-in this Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET and the continuing $1 million guaranteed Main Multi-Flight event featuring a $630 buy-in.

Several Mystery Bounty events are also approaching completion, including a $750,000 guaranteed tournament with a $109 buy-in.

The Leaderboard Contest remains close entering the final days of the series. A total of $30,500 in leaderboard prizes will be awarded across the High and Low divisions.

The Online Super Series concludes Monday, May 25.

About Americas Cardroom

Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom