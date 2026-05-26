Americas Cardroom Signs Three Tournament Poker Professionals to Team

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Americas Cardroom

May 26, 2026, 09:45 ET

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom announced today that professional poker players Chance Kornuh, Alex Foxen and Chris Hunichen have joined Team Americas Cardroom.

The three players are recognized for their accomplishments in tournament poker, including World Series of Poker bracelets, high-stakes tournament victories and years of experience competing in both online poker and live events.

Kornuth is the founder of Chip Leader Coaching and has competed extensively in high-roller tournaments. Foxen is a two-time Global Poker Index Player of the Year and multiple bracelet winner. Hunichen, known online as "Big Huni," first established himself in online poker tournaments before transitioning into live high-stakes competition.

"Adding Chance, Alex and Chris to Team Americas Cardroom is a massive moment for us," said Chris Moneymaker, lead pro for Americas Cardroom. "Each of them brings incredible experience, credibility and passion for the game."

According to the company, the three players will participate in major poker tournament series, ambassador campaigns, live events and content initiatives as part of Team Americas Cardroom.

The signings reflect Americas Cardroom's continued focus on competitive online poker and player engagement across its global platform.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:
Adam Neal
Pros Manager
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

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