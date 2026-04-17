Americas Cardroom to Launch High Five Tournament Series This Sunday

Dual Mystery Bounty Venom events also on the docket this weekend

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom will launch its High Five Tournament Series on Sunday, April 19, offering $4 million in guaranteed prize pools across 50 events scheduled through Thursday, April 23.

The online poker series includes 10 tournaments per day, divided between high-stakes and low-stakes buy-ins to accommodate a range of players.

Added on top this year are the "Highest Five" tournaments, with buy-ins ranging from $5,200 to $25,500. Two such events will be held daily.

The series' Main Event is scheduled for Monday, April 20 and features a $420 buy-in and a guaranteed prize pool of $200,000. Additional series highlights include a rebuy and add-on day and a Pot-Limit Omaha day.

A leaderboard competition will award more than $25,000 in prizes, including entries into Venom tournaments and other tournament tickets. Players earn points based on participation in qualifying events.

Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker and CEO Phil Nagy will participate in all the Highest Five events.

"The High Five Tournament Series has a fun vibe to it and I'm excited to be jumping into the new Highest Five tourneys," Moneymaker said. "But what's great about this series is that players of all bankrolls can get in on the action."

Separately, Day 1C of the Dual Mystery Bounty Venom tournaments is scheduled for this Sunday. The events feature an $8 million GTD No-Limit Hold'em and $2 million GTD PLO.

About Americas Cardroom

Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom