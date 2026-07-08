Chris Moneymaker Returns to WSOP Main Event Spotlight with Americas Cardroom

Poker Hall of Famer advances to Day 2 and promotes Aruba qualification events.

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Moneymaker is once again in the spotlight during the World Series of Poker Main Event, appearing on the WSOP Countdown Show before advancing to Day 2 of the 2026 championship while representing Americas Cardroom.

Moneymaker joined Jeff Platt, David Williams, and Joe Stapleton during Main Event week to discuss the tournament that launched his career and helped reshape the poker landscape.

The 2003 World Series of Poker Main Event champion turned an $86 online satellite into a $2.5 million victory, inspiring what would become known as the Moneymaker Effect.

During the interview, Moneymaker revisited key moments from that championship run, including his memorable bluff against Sammy Farha, the production of the original television broadcast, and stories from his first Main Event experience at Binion's. He also reflected on the tournament's growth over the past two decades.

Moneymaker remains active on the game's biggest stage.

He advanced from Day 1D of the 2026 WSOP Main Event with 39,500 chips and continues competing in Las Vegas while representing Americas Cardroom.

Fans can also follow his 2026 World Series of Poker journey through his YouTube vlog series documenting the summer tournament schedule.

Americas Cardroom is also offering players a route to another live poker destination through the upcoming Moneymaker Poker Tour stop in Aruba.

The September series features a $400,000 guaranteed Main Event. Americas Cardroom is guaranteeing 20 Aruba prize packages worth $5,000 each. Players can qualify through $95 Beast Tournaments scheduled for July 12 and July 19 at 5:05 p.m. ET, with the first 10 packages guaranteed during the July 12 tournament.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world's leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom