Americas Cardroom to Run Charity Tournament to Raise Awareness of Breast Cancer With $10K Guaranteed

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced that they would be supporting ACR Team Pro Katie Lindsay in running a one-day event on October 12 (4:30 p.m. ET) in a bid to raise money to help combat breast cancer.

Entries to the tournament will be $55 with $10K guaranteed. Satellites will also run alongside.

To encourage as many women as possible to sign up for this special tournament every female player will be credited with a $55K ticket into another ACR tournament, making this charity tournament is a freeroll for them.

ACR Team Pro Katie Lindsay, with the support of ACR, will be donating $20K to the United Breast Cancer Foundation/leading breast cancer charity, matching the tournament prize pot.

During the tournament a livestream hosted by YouTuber and Influencer Nikki Limo will chat about the importance of checking your breasts and discussing their experiences. Reality TV star Trishelle Cannatella and Team Pro Ana Marquez are confirmed guests.

The funds donated will go towards supporting families and individuals dealing with breast cancer both through community service measures and targeted support like breast scanning and reconstructive surgery.

Speaking ahead of the charity tournament ACR Team Pro Katie Lindsay said: "I'm so happy to be able to support the United Breast Cancer Foundation thanks to the help of my friends and ACR. I love that they offer holistic approaches to healing and helping as many cancer survivors as possible."

Mel Moser, Head of Sponsorship at Americas Cardroom said: "Statistics say that close to 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the US this year alone. ACR wants to help change this statistic and alleviate the suffering that accompanies it. We are happy to support this tournament and think it will be a great event and are excited for people to have fun while raising money for an excellent cause."

A United Breast Cancer Foundation spokesperson said: "Early detection is key to the best survival rates. Thanks to this Americas Cardroom tournament, more than 100 women will receive the care they need through UBCF's program services."

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cash out reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

About United Breast Cancer Foundation's

United Breast Cancer Foundation's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. UBCF is a platinum rated and trusted charity serving the community for over 22 years. To learn more, visit www.ubcf.org

