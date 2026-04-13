Americas Cardroom Unveils $10M Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms This Sunday

Two online poker events are part of a Special High Five Edition

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom announced that its Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms will return this weekend, featuring $10 million in guaranteed prize pools as part of a special High Five Edition.

The tournaments begin Sunday, April 12 with opening flights for an $8 million guaranteed No-Limit Hold'em event and a $2 million guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha event. Each event has a $2,650 buy-in and includes a mystery bounty format.

Top bounty prizes include $500,000 in the NLH event and $200,000 in the PLO. Beginning on Day 2, each knockout yields a minimum $5,000 bounty.

Players can participate in five Day 1 flights and may re-enter, combining stacks for Day 2 on Monday, April 27. All players advancing to that stage will be in the money. Final tables are scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.

Qualifying opportunities are already underway through Venom Fever satellites, offering a range of low-cost entry levels.

"After the incredible turnout and massive payouts in March's $50 Million OSS XL, Spring 2026 is shaping up to be epic," said Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker.

Previous Mystery Bounty Venom editions exceeded guarantees, with the latest NLH event generating more than $9.18 million in prize money and the PLO event surpassing $2.09 million.

About Americas Cardroom

Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been dealing cards since 2001 and remains one of the most trusted names in online poker. Consistently ranked first in payment processing and cashout reliability, Americas Cardroom provides a world-class online poker experience for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 7845 582487

SOURCE Americas Cardroom