Americas Cardroom Ushers in New Era of Online Poker as it Changes Name to ACR Poker and Launches Innovative New Software

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading poker site Americas Cardroom today announced the biggest development in its storied 22-year history. The popular online poker destination will now operate under the ACR Poker banner with a refreshed modern logo. The development coincides with the launch of ACR Poker's innovative new software, which features a modern look and feel, improved navigation, and a variety of player-centric updates.

ACR Poker Websites's new look. ACR Poker client new look.

"We're thrilled to usher in the next era of online poker with the relaunch of ACR Poker and our brand-new software," stated Chris Moneymaker, ACR Pro. "This is our most significant update ever to both our poker client and website, which delivers a great new look and feel."

ACR believes that big poker is the best poker, so want to make the experience on ACR great for all players from recreational players to professional players.

Players who install or upgrade the ACR Poker client will be able to take advantage of improved navigation that makes it easier to find desired games, stakes, and tournaments. They'll also have access to more customization and personalization options, as well as vital stats like player traffic, overlay alerts, tournament updates, and final table streaming. Players can also find current promotions in one place without having to deal with intrusive pop-ups or banner ads.

The update also includes multiple features to protect new and recreational players. Predatory behavior such as targeting will be limited now as players can only start one game at a time in a cash game group and can't sit on waiting lists to get on an individual table based on who is sitting at that table.

The new website has also been completely redesigned for a cleaner, more user-friendly experience with links to a full platform range (mobile and desktop). There's also a new store that offers a big selection of never-before-seen merchandise.

In 2022, ACR Poker awarded $650 million in tournament prizes, with first-place prizes accounting for $98 million. ACR Poker dealt more than 31 million hands in May 2023 alone, making it a favorite for seasoned and new players alike.

For more information on ACR Poker's relaunch, visit acrpoker.eu.

For further information, please contact: Melanie Mosier, 1-877-314-4195, [email protected].

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

SOURCE ACR Poker