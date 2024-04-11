America's coolest castle? Regal home in Texas offers 13,000+ square feet of decadence, including swim-through grotto, two-story closet, movie theater, tennis court, 12 baths

DALLAS, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is proud to offer another exceptional North Texas property: the emblem of a city, the icon, 1161 La Mirada Court, the most spectacular home in Southlake, ranked the wealthiest city in Texas (homesnacks.com) and the No. 1 suburb for raising a family in the Dallas/Fort Worth area (niche.com). Built in 2010 as the fulfillment of a dream of a private castle, this exquisite home has undergone a recent reimagining, transforming it from grand and stately to comfortable and chic.

From the moment the driveway gates swing open, you are transported to another world as the home's European architecture unfolds before you. Inside, under spectacular wood trusses and detailed ceilings — and surrounded by intricate columns, mantels and millwork — the luxuries include large living and entertaining spaces, a paneled library, paneled office, elevator, barrel-vault wine room, tiered movie theater, game room with full bar, chef's kitchen with two islands and a glass-walled breakfast room that looks onto the outdoor oasis. There are 10 manor-style fireplaces in the home, each unique.

Each of the home's seven bedrooms boasts a sitting area and a private bath; most offer additional living spaces. There are 12 baths in total. The showstopping main suite is entirely new and features indoor and outdoor sitting areas, a bedroom fireplace, a sumptuous spa bath (complete with freestanding tub, separate shower, fireplace, dual vanities, makeup counter and coffee bar) and a majestic two-story closet with glass-front cabinetry and rolling ladders.

The home's outdoor living is as gracious as the indoors. The many pleasures include a freeform pool, swim-through grotto, swim-up bar, waterfall, hot tub, fireplaces and multiple living areas, both alfresco and covered. The separate guest house offers a living space, two ensuite bedrooms and a fitness room. A tennis court, five-car garage and landscaped grounds complete this incomparable listing. Its many recent upgrades include surround sound (inside and out), captivating outdoor lighting, artisan-applied interior wall finishes and a suite of spectacular chandeliers, sconces and lighting from Vanderpump Alain, the home-furnishings collaboration between designer Nick Alain and entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump.

The result is a showplace that is both classic and comfortable — the ideal balance between refined and relaxed. 1161 La Mirada Court is represented by Jason Clark of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $7,850,000. Photos, more details, a video and an immersive 3D tour are at briggsfreeman.com and 1161lamirada.com.

