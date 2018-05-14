America's Culinary Community Hits the Road to End Childhood Hunger: Chefs Cycle for No Kid Hungry Returns May 15 - 17

Duff Goldman , Charm City Cakes

, Charm City Cakes Michael Voltaggio , Voltaggio Brothers Steak House

, Voltaggio Brothers Steak House Bryan Voltaggio , VOLT

, VOLT Jared Simons , No Name

, No Name Dakota Weiss , BRAVO's Top Chef; Sweetfin Poké

"You won't find a group more passionate about feeding people than culinary professionals," said Billy Shore, Executive Chairman of Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. Shore, who is participating in Chefs Cycle for the fourth year, continued, "Whether in kitchens or on bikes, their continued support will help us end childhood hunger in America."



"Chefs Cycle is more than just a bike ride. Every mile and every dollar raised means we're closer to ending this hunger epidemic in our country," said Duff Goldman. "We feed people for a living. It's our responsibility to step up and make No Kid Hungry a reality."

In 2017, Chefs Cycle raised over $2 million for No Kid Hungry, and aims to exceed that amount this year to feed more kids in need. For more information about Chefs Cycle and to donate, visit ChefsCycle.org.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

