America's Deadly Roads Are Not Getting Safer

The Kryder Law Group, LLC Highlights Disturbing State by State Trend of Rising Traffic Fatalities

CHICAGO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers today published a comprehensive analysis of Fatality Analysis Reporting System data detailing the trends in traffic fatalities across the United States from 2013 to 2022. The findings indicate that traffic is indeed more deadly in all but 5 states.

According to the report, the majority of states experienced an uptick in traffic-related deaths, with Texas, California, and Florida leading as the most deadly states.

Texas had the highest number of traffic fatalities of 38,087 deaths from 2013 to 2022.

Andrew S. Kryder, the founder of The Kryder Law Group, LLC, expresses grave concerns about the nationwide increase in traffic fatalities. "The question I often hear from my clients, 'Is traffic becoming more dangerous?' can definitively be answered with a 'yes,' evidenced by this report," he states.



The data reveals a stark reality: several states have experienced traffic crash and fatality increases of over 50% within just a decade. Here are the ten states with the most significant percent changes in traffic-related deaths between 2013 vs. 2022:

Oregon experienced the highest percent increase, with traffic fatalities rising by 92.01%. Washington followed with a 68.12% increase. Delaware saw a 63.64% increase. Alaska 's fatalities rose by 60.78%. The District of Columbia noted a 60% increase. Colorado experienced a 58.51% increase. Nevada saw a 56.39% rise in traffic deaths. Wyoming reported a 54.02% increase. Arizona observed a 53.36% increase. Georgia had a 52.29% increase.

The Kryder Law Group, LLC pledges to continue its work in supporting victims and families affected by traffic accidents. "Each number in our report represents a life, a family affected by tragedy. It's important we work collectively towards making our transportation systems and roadways safer," Kryder adds.

The firm calls upon policymakers, traffic safety advocates, and the community at large to join in the efforts to ensure safer driving conditions and to prevent further loss of life.

Publication: Road Safety or Road Roulette? A 10-Year State by State Analysis of U.S. Traffic Deaths That Will Change How You Drive

