AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE EMBRACES TWISTS OF FATE IN NEW BIG GAME AD SPOT

The ad welcomes viewers to a world where the twist of an OREO cookie plays a crucial role in the some of the most famous (and infamous) decisions, from the dawn of time to modern day. The delicious twist decides pivotal things like whether the Trojan Horse enters the city of Troy, if aliens really visited earth and more.

"I am so excited that the OREO brand is returning to the Big Game in a big way with a campaign that cements our brand's cultural relevance and playful identity," said Michelle Deignan, Vice President, OREO, US. "This year, in our quest to fight the seriousness of adulthood, we're encouraging fans to put a lighthearted twist on the overanalyzed and overcomplicated act of making a decision."

If there's one person who knows the power of making decisions, it's Kris Jenner. The longtime OREO cookie fan and family matriarch makes a cameo appearance within the spot in a clip that takes viewers back to the mid-2000s. In the flashback, Kris lets an OREO cookie decide whether to invite the world to keep up with her family — a major decision made simple with a twist.

"I've been lucky to see how OREO cookies playfully bring people together, especially with my kids when they were growing up, and now my grandkids," said Jenner. "It was fun to shoot this campaign and imagine how OREO cookies played a major role in one of the most influential decisions that I've made – wouldn't it be fun if the twist of an OREO cookie led to our family going on air. Maybe it did!"

Through this new commercial, created by The Martin Agency, directed by Emmy award winner Dave Laden, and produced by Hungry Man Inc. and PXP, the 110-year-old brand is proving that OREO cookies are still the cookie to keep up with. The spot, built on a strategy of engaging with fans, taps into the unique passion points and enduring cultural relevance of OREO cookies and meets fans where they are — like the Big Game!

Have a decision to twist on? Head over to TwistonIt.OREO.com to purchase your game day OREO cookies for delivery in 30 minutes or less.

For more information and updates on "Twist on It," fans can visit OREO at https://www.oreo.com/ and follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @theoreoofficial or Instagram @OREO to be among the first to know about future brand news.

Fans can also watch the extended version of the "Twist on It" commercial on the OREO Cookie YouTube channel.

About OREO ® Cookie

OREO ® is America's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @theoreoofficial or on Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

