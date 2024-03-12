OREO® brand introduces their new OREO® Mint Bars, Sandwiches, and 14oz Scoopable Tub alongside a Pot-o-OREO Frozen Treats giveaway!

EAST HANOVER, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, the OREO® brand is giving fans a new way to enjoy their favorite minty OREO® treats by expanding the brand's OREO® Mint Frozen Treats lineup to include snackable bars and sandwiches, and a 14oz scoopable tub.

OREO® Frozen Treats Extends Their Mint Line-Up Just In Time For Saint Patrick’s Day

To celebrate the launch of the new frozen minty goodness, Fooji is inviting fans of the OREO® brand to go rainbow hunting this St. Patrick's Day weekend for a chance to win the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow – aka a "Pot-o-OREO Frozen Treats" that includes samples of the newest OREO® Mint Frozen Treats.

To enter, fans can snap a photo of a rainbow spotted in nature between March 15 and March 17 and post to either Instagram Stories or X tagging @oreo and using #OreoFrozenTreats and #Sweepstakes. Or haven't seen a rainbow but still want to try your luck? Be sure to follow @oreo on Instagram and/or X so you can access the posted photo. Those who enter will be contacted via DM for next steps. (*See sweepstakes details below)



The launch of the newest additions to the lineup comes just two years after the brand first introduced OREO® Frozen Treats and one year after the expansion to Mint flavor with the launch of a 48oz tub in 2023. The new OREO® Mint Frozen Treats releases include:

OREO ® Mint Bars feature sweet mint creme-flavored base packed with OREO® cookie pieces, dipped in a delicious coating made from crushed OREO® wafer pieces.

® feature sweet mint creme-flavored base packed with OREO® cookie pieces, dipped in a delicious coating made from crushed OREO® wafer pieces. OREO ® Mint Sandwiches feature sweet mint creme-flavored base mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, sandwiched between two big OREO® cookie wafers.

® feature sweet mint creme-flavored base mixed with OREO® cookie pieces, sandwiched between two big OREO® cookie wafers. OREO® Mint 14oz tubs feature sweet mint creme-flavored base with OREO® cookie pieces packed in a scoopable tub that makes it easy to enjoy the frozen treat however you want.

"It's been two years since the OREO® brand first debuted in the freezer aisle with OREO® Frozen Treats," says Caroline Suppiger, Senior Associate Brand Manager OREO® US, "but we aren't slowing down. OREO® as a brand is always testing new ways to reinvent our unique and fan-favorite cookie. This philosophy extends to the Frozen Treats line as well, which is why this year we are so excited to expand our OREO® Mint portfolio with three new tasty frozen treat varieties."

OREO® Mint Frozen Treats are available now nationwide. For additional product info and to find OREO® Mint Frozen Treats near you, visit oreofrozentreats.com.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. 18 years or older. Begins 3/15/2024 at 12:01a.m. ET and ends on 3/17/2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Prize/Odds: Total ARV of all Prizes $1,875 USD. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules located at https://fooji.info/frozentreat Sponsor: Fooji, Inc. located at 257 E. Short St. Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40507.

