America's Future Foundation to Discuss Education Challenges, Opportunities at Networking Luncheon

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What is school choice and how does it work in Texas? Join America's Future Foundation in learning more about the state of K-12 education in Texas, how it compares to other states, and where there are potential opportunities for improvement at a networking luncheon on Friday, Jan. 31.

The luncheon for young professionals will feature remarks on school choice by Emily Sass, policy director for the Texas Public Policy Foundation's Center for Innovation in Education, and Whitney Munro, vice president of communications for the Foundation of Government Accountability.

The event will begin at noon at Ziziki's restaurant, located at 4514 Travis St. A complimentary lunch will be provided to attendees, as well as National School Choice Week scarves. Seating is limited, so community members are invited to register for the free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/school-choice-in-tx-challenges-and-opportunities-tickets-87731674801.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"This event will bring together civic-minded individuals who are active in their local communities to learn more about the importance of school choice in Texas," said Meg Tuszynski, Dallas chair for America's Future Foundation.

Since 1995, America's Future Foundation has been the premier nationwide network of liberty-minded young leaders, providing unique opportunities to learn the ideas of liberty and develop the skills necessary to articulate them.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, 51,300 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

