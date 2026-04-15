America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride Unites Cyclists Against Blood Cancer in Lake Tahoe

Uniting riders of all abilities to support Blood Cancer United's mission on June 7

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclists of all abilities are invited to experience the ride of a lifetime on June 7, 2026, as America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride returns to Lake Tahoe. Uniting breathtaking scenery, an unforgettable challenge, and a powerful call to action, Every pedal supports Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society). Funds raised advance the organization's mission to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families.

Recently ranked top ten in USA Today's "Best Road Cycling Event" Readers' Choice Awards, America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride continues to earn national recognition as one of the country's premier cycling experiences. For more than three decades, nearly 35,000 cyclists have answered the call — raising more than $118 million to fuel lifesaving research and support for blood cancer patients and families.

Whether riding 35, 72, or 100 miles, participants become part of a nationwide movement — proof that when people ride together, real change happens. Join thousands of cyclists on June 7 and help rewrite what's possible for the blood cancer community. Registration, fundraising, and virtual participation options are now open. Learn more and sign up today at bloodcancerunited.org/ambbr.

In addition to the ride, participants can take advantage of exclusive benefits such as complimentary hotel accommodations, personalized coaching and training support, and invitations to the Rally dinner and VIP mission reception.

"America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride offers a standout cycling experience and the joy of knowing that you're powering progress for blood cancer patients and their families," said E. Anders Kolb, MD, president and CEO of Blood Cancer United, who conquered the ride last year. "Blood Cancer United invites all cyclists — not just elite athletes — to join us on June 7 and help turn determination into discoveries and miles into momentum."

Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Tahoe's crystal‑blue waters and alpine peaks, the event offers a fully supported course, a welcoming community, and an opportunity for cyclists to challenge themselves while making a tangible impact. Cyclists can participate solo, form teams, ride in honor of loved ones, or take part virtually proving that every mile, anywhere, counts.

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since its founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at the state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org. Connect with the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Threads.

Blood Cancer United Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BLOOD CANCER UNITED, INC.