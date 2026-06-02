Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware Commits $1 million To Accelerate Pediatric Leukemia Research Through Blood Cancer United's Dare To Dream Project

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware (LRFDE), founded by Denni Ferrara, has committed $1 million to support pediatric leukemia research through Blood Cancer United® as part of The Dare To Dream Project.

Ferrara's commitment to blood cancer research is deeply personal. Her connection to Blood Cancer United began after she and her husband, Nick, supported a friend's son during cancer treatment. One year later, their own daughter, Natalia, was diagnosed at age 3½ with a high-risk form of leukemia.

After years of volunteer work, and motivated by her family's experience, she later founded the Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware to help fund innovative research and advocate for better care for children and families facing blood cancer.

"Families facing childhood leukemia deserve better options and faster progress," said Ferrara, founder and president of LRFDE. "This investment reflects our belief that research for pediatric patients must move forward with urgency and purpose."

LRFDE's $1 million commitment will support research led by Alex Stevens, PhD, focused on improving treatment options for children with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a rare and aggressive blood cancer. The funding is part of The Dare to Dream Project and supports work within the PedAL Master Clinical Trial ecosystem.

Dr. Stevens' team is developing new preclinical models; laboratory tools that help researchers test potential treatments before they are used in patients. These models will represent all known subtypes of pediatric AML. Having better models allows scientists to learn which treatments are most promising and move them into clinical trials more quickly and safely.

Today, many potential treatments cannot move forward because researchers lack the right tools to test them. This project helps close that gap and speeds progress toward new options for children with AML.

"The Dare to Dream Project is focused on breaking down barriers that have slowed progress in childhood cancer research," said E. Anders Kolb, MD, president and chief executive officer of Blood Cancer United. "This remarkable commitment from the Leukemia Research Foundation of Delaware brings new hope to families by helping researchers move promising treatments closer to patients."

LRFDE continues to engage the Delaware community in support of its mission and will host its annual Endless Summer event on June 20, 2026, at the Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach, Delaware, raising funds to advance blood cancer research and care. To learn more or get involved, click here.

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

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SOURCE BLOOD CANCER UNITED, INC.