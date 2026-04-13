Communities Across the U.S. Unite in 10‑Week Challenge to Support Blood Cancer Patients

Blood Cancer United Kicks off its Annual Visionaries of the Year Campaign

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Cancer United, formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, has kicked off its 37th annual Visionaries of the Year campaign. This nationwide philanthropic competition mobilizes local leaders to fundraise in support of the organization's mission to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

Visionaries of the Year unites volunteers from diverse professions and communities who step forward to make a tangible impact. Participants often draw on deeply personal experiences — whether witnessing the challenges families face, honoring a loved one, or reconnecting to a mission that has shaped their lives.

In 2025, Lee-Lee Ellis of Washington, D.C. earned the top title of National Visionary of the Year, raising more than $466,000. "This campaign showed me how powerful we can be when we come together for something bigger than ourselves. Every dollar, every conversation, every story shared—it all brings us closer to a world without blood cancer," said Ellis.

Because of programs like Visionaries of the Year, Blood Cancer United has invested more than $2 billion in breakthrough blood cancer research over the last 77 years, resulting in treatments that have added quality years of life for many patients.

"Together, our incredible Visionaries of the Year fundraisers and volunteers are driving progress toward better treatments and vital support for those who need it most," said Coker Powell, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer at Blood Cancer United.

This year's Visionaries of the Year candidate class is featured in a celebratory announcement on Forbes.com, here.

To get involved or learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org/Visionaries

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. Since their founding in 1949, the organization has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancer. Blood Cancer United funds innovative research, offers free resources and personalized support, and advocates at state and national levels for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients. To learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

For support and to learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org. Patients can contact blood cancer information specialists at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Threads.

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SOURCE BLOOD CANCER UNITED, INC.