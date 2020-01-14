America's Most Trusted Brands in 2020: Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and strategy consultancy Lifestory Research announced the results of the 2020 America's Most Trusted® Brand Study today, a definitive ranking of brand trust. In its eighth year, the Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted study continues the tradition of examining brand trust among people who are actively shopping for a product.

"We are excited to announce the Lifestory Research 2020 America's Most Trusted brand study results with this year including over 350 of the most recognized brands," said Lifestory Research President Eric Snider. "We believe the results will provide keen insight into how industry trends and headlines are affecting America's biggest brands."

The Lifestory Research 2020 America's Most Trusted® Study tracks the largest brands in different product categories in order to identify the role that a brand serves customers in their purchase journey. The study examines trust among shoppers as they are actively in the process of looking for a new product. Trust is measured through the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score, which identifies customers that are trust advocates and trust antagonists. Lifestory Research surveys people using well established social science research practices. America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on the opinions of thousands of people familiar with the brands in the study.

The release of the results coincides with an update to America's Most Trusted with the inclusion of a consumer-friendly star rating system. The 2020 results display the numerical index score and a star rating for each brand within the 34 different product classes included in the study. The star ratings allow consumers to easily identify the most trusted brands in the study, while the index score is useful for brand managers to monitor brand performance from one year to the next.

Detailed brand rankings from the Lifestory Research 2020 America's Most Trusted study can be found on the Lifestory Research website.

Highlights from Lifestory Research 2020 America's Most Trusted:

Brand trust is a feature that sustains over a long period of time as evidence in brands retaining trust over multiple years in the study. Brands such as Trane (HVAC Systems), Taylor Morrison (Home Builder), Moen (Faucets), Trilogy by Shea Homes (Active Adult Builder), Sherwin Williams (Paints), Sotheby's International Realty (Brokerage), Apple (Personal Computers), Tempur-Pedic (Mattress), Samsung (Televisions), Dyson (Vacuums), and Maytag (Laundry Appliances) all have held the top trust ranking within each of the product categories in which they serve.

Brand trust can be pervasive across different product offerings. The Bosch brand was seen as the most trusted brand across each of the home kitchen appliance products in the study. Bosch dishwashers, Bosch microwaves, and Bosch refrigerators were seen by customers shopping these different products as the most trusted brand as compared to the competition.

Brands with a long and storied history were among those brands that earned the trust of people including USAA (home insurance), Chase (retail bank), Dewalt (power tools), Ethan Allen (home furnishings), John Deere (lawn mower), Kohler (toilets), Marriott (hotel chain), Owens Corning (insulation) and Schlage (locksets) each were seen as the most trusted among people shopping for their products.

Brands earn customer trust in many different ways in different product classes including Stainmaster Carpets, Corian Countertops, ADT Home Security Systems, Hunter Ceiling Fans, California Closet Custom Closets, Home Depot Retail, Fairmont Manufactured Homes, Amazon Fire Streaming Devices, Nest Smart Thermostats, AO Smith Water Heaters, and Pella Windows . Each of these brands were the most trusted brands among the customers they serve, but each took different paths toward earning that trust.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark. No advertising use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

