America's SBDC Announces Grow with Google Training Partnership to Help Small Businesses Succeed in an Increasingly Digital Economy

"By partnering with America's SBDC to host free 'Grow with Google' trainings and workshops, we're helping local small businesses owners discover and leverage the digital tools that will help them grow today and build resilience for tomorrow," said Tia McLaurin, Grow with Google spokesperson.

Local SBDCs are able to sign-up as partners and will have access and direct support from Google including a specialized partner calendar, guides to hosting workshops, workshop promotional materials and branding to compliment.

Small businesses will be able to go to their local SBDC to get training and personalized recommendations to help their businesses start and expand with Grow with Google's free tools. To learn more about this new partnership go to www.AmericasSBDC.org/GrowWithGoogle.org.

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.

About 'Grow with Google'

'Grow with Google' draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through this initiative, we aim to help everyone across America – those who make up the workforce of today and those who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google's training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses. For more information, please visit Google.com/grow.

