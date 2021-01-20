America's SBDC Congratulates President Biden and Applauds his SBA Administrator Nomination

SBDCs Look Forward to Working with New Leadership to Continue to Build American Small Businesses Tweet this

"America's SBDC congratulates President Joe Biden and we applaud his nomination of such a dedicated small business advocate and SBA alum, Isabel Guzman," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, President and CEO of America's SBDC. "We are excited to connect and collaborate with the new administration to continue tackling the problems small businesses are experiencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuild a better economy. Isabel is a long-time partner of SBDC network, a natural leader and team player, and we are thrilled to have the chance to work with her to support small businesses in the years to come."

"America's SBDC is excited by President Biden's support for small business and his focus on disproportionate small business populations. SBDCs nationwide are poised and ready to offer their services in support," said Michele Abraham, Chairman of the America's SBDC Board of Directors and State Director of the South Carolina SBDC Network. "Now more than ever, we must not only address the problems that face all small businesses, but also serve the needs of minority and rural populations including those who encounter racial and gender bias. Together we can help build a small business economy that works for all."

Founded in 1980, America's SBDC is a nonpartisan partnership program uniting universities, colleges, and economic development organizations. Funded in part by the U.S. Congress through a partnership with the SBA, SBDCs serve emerging and aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses through no-cost consulting, training, and resources.

America's SBDCs provide measurable economic results, in 2020 SBDCs helped generate; 91,767 jobs, $7 billion in sales growth; $6 billion in capital investments; and started 20,374 new businesses proving once again, SBDCs are leaders in job creation and economic growth.

About America's SBDC and Small Business Development Centers: America's SBDC represents the Nation's 63 Small Business Development Centers, a national network of partnerships uniting higher education, state and local nonprofit economic development organizations, private enterprise and government. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.AmericasSBDC.org

