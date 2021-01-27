America's SBDC Launches New Virtual Report Showcasing Nationwide Network Results and 62 SBDCs
Jan 27, 2021, 08:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In these challenging times, America's Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) play a critical role in assuring the health of small businesses: helping them access capital needed for growth, navigating the uncertainty of the market, providing advice on compliance with government regulations, and being first responders when natural disaster requires intensive and long-term consulting.
In 2021, we want to bring your attention to how every SBDC network across the United States and its territories continues to help to build our communities by providing vital resources during the most critical of times. Whether the business is in an underserved or rural community, exporting, an accelerator, or women-owned or a small business in crisis due to the covid-19 pandemic, SBDCs have stood up to their reputation to be steadfast and a pillar of support in each state and region.
With nearly 1,000 locations across the country, SBDCs are in every community providing local businesses and entrepreneurs with the resources need to succeed. America's SBDCs provide measurable economic results, in 2020 SBDCs helped generate; 91,767 jobs, $7 billion in sales growth; $6 billion in capital investments; and started 20,374 new businesses proving once again, SBDCs are leaders in job creation and economic growth.
"Our new virtual report beautifully articulates the depth and breadth of the SBDC Network, its services and the myriad of businesses they serve. When poring over the 500+ stories and anecdotes about SBDC clients and their success, it's not surprising to learn that 95% of SBDC clients recommend SBDC services." said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO.
America's SBDCs help make the dream of small business ownership a reality for more Americans — creating jobs and opportunities that build communities throughout the nation. See the America's SBDC Annual Report online at www.sbdcimpact.org.
About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.
