America's SBDCs and SBDC Clients Recognized at National Small Business Week in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's SBDC is excited to announce that the Ohio SBDC at Youngstown State University and five SBDC clients from around the country were acknowledged as national winners or finalists at this year's National Small Business Week award ceremonies on May 5th & 6th in Washington, D.C. National Small Business Week honors America's 28 million small businesses and their entrepreneurial, innovative and resilient spirit that serves as the backbone of the American economy. The Small Business Administration (SBA) acknowledges 2019 National Small Business Week awardees for 17 different categories ranging from research and development, exporting, outreach, contracting, lending, disaster recovery to manufacturing and construction.

In making the announcement, SBA Administrator Linda McMahon said: "I am delighted to recognize the 53 winners from across the country as they gather in our nation's capital," McMahon said. "Entrepreneurs are the innovators who take risks on ideas, invest in their communities, and create jobs. Their skills and creativity not only support their own families, but they also make our neighborhoods and cities vibrant places to live and work, fueling our overall economic strength. These small business owners best represent the nation's 30 million small businesses and I look forward to welcoming the winners to Washington, D.C. in May when they are officially honored for their accomplishments."

"We are incredibly proud to be part of the SBDCs and their client's stories. The work that the SBDCs do for America's small businesses truly shines during National Small Business Week. Their expertise and dedication to their clients is unparalleled. Congratulations to all the winners you earned it," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, America's SBDC President & CEO.

NATIONAL WINNERS & FINALISTS

2019 National SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award

Ohio SBDC at Youngstown State University

2019 Small Business Persons of the Year

Jeffery Lee and Jennifer Lynn Herbert, Owners, Superstition Meadery, LLC

(America's SBDC Arizona Network, Yavapai College SBDC)

2019 Small Business Persons of the Year – National Finalists - 1st Runner-Up

Brad Barber (CEO) and Angie Barber (COO), Cabin Coffee

(Iowa SBDC Network)

2019 8(a) Graduate of the Year

Paul A. Smiley, Founder & President, Sonoran Technology and Professional Services

(America's SBDC Arizona Network)

2019 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Small Business Disaster Recovery

Stephanie Vitori, President, Cheeseburger Baby

(Florida SBDC at Florida International University)

2019 Small Business Exporter of the Year

Jamie Stillman (Founder) and Julie Robbins (CEO), EarthQuaker Devices

(Ohio SBDC at Cleveland State University, Export Assistance)

We would like to congratulate all the SBDC State, Regional and District National Small Business Week Winners. To learn more about them visit our website; AmericasSBDC.org/NSBW

About America's SBDC: America's SBDC represents the Nation's 63 Small Business Development Centers, a national network of partnerships uniting higher education, state and local nonprofit economic development organizations, private enterprise and government. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.AmericasSBDC.org.

