America's Top 10 Real Estate News: Interesting Recent U.S. Real Estate & Home News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A look at some of the most interesting recent real estate news stories in the United States. America's Top 10 Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

America's Top 10 Real Estate News

America's Top 10 Real Estate News

Fixer-Uppers: America's Most Popular Homes

According to Realtor.com, fixer-upper homes receive 52% more page views per property than comparable homes. The real estate association identified five towns that are "hot spots for buyers interested in fixer-uppers: St. Louis, Detroit, Jackson, Miss., Toledo, Ohio and Dayton, Ohio." They also discovered that homes marketed as fixer-uppers have a median list price of $200,000, 54% less than the nationwide median price of $436,250 for single-family homes.

America's Coolest Neighborhood Chicago's Avondale neighborhood is the only US neighborhood to make the top 10 of cool neighborhoods, selected by Time Out. The British media company selected Avondale for its "eclectic bars, food, and music scene." Other US neighborhoods that were ranked in the top 100 include Red Hook in Brooklyn, Little River in Miami, and Clarksville in Austin.

JFK's Washington Mansion For Sale The Georgetown home that John F. Kennedy bought in 1957 for $82,000 is for sale. Both of the Kennedy children, Caroline and John F. Kennedy Jr., were born when the family lived in the home. The family lived in the home until they moved into the White House in 1961. The asking price is $7.5 million.

Move To Indiana & Get $5 Grand

Several towns in Indiana are offering people $5,000 to move to their towns. The "Choose Southern Indiana" project offers professional workers up to $5,000 to move to Indiana for employment of at least two years.

Massachusetts Town Named #1 for Quality-of-Life

Brookline, Massachusetts, a suburban town located near Boston, was named by U.S. News & World Report as the place to live for the best quality of life. The publication used a number of methods to make their decision, including surveys, local economy, weather, school rankings, and availability of health care in making their rankings.

Home Mortgage Rates Drop Again

US home mortgage rates on a 30-year fixed rate have dropped to 6.27%, back near their lowest level in a year. With the better rates, some people are refinancing their high-interest loans, while many are expecting even lower rates later this year.

Dracula Actor Bela Lugosi's Old Hollywood Mansion

For the first time in 53 years, a legendary Old Hollywood estate is on the market for $7.5 million. Villa Dorada, a meticulously preserved 1929 Spanish Revival estate with storied ties to Oscar-winning songwriter Jimmy Van Heusen and Bela Lugosi, the original Dracula, sits just above Brad Pitt's newly purchased home in the historic Outpost Estates.

Slower Home Sales But Higher Prices

Although US home sales have slowed to their lowest levels in 30 years, prices are still going up in some parts of the country. More homes are getting listed but are not selling, as potential home buyers are unable or refuse to pay the higher prices. Home prices are still going up in some cities in the Northeast and Midwest, including Cleveland, New York, Newark and Chicago, largely due to limited inventory.

Best & Worst Towns For First-Time Home Buyers

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, the best city for first-time home buyers is Palm Bay, Florida, and the worst town for first-time home buyers is Berkeley, California. The website looked at 22 key metrics in 300 cities, which included housing affordability, real-estate tax rates and property-crime rates. Flint, Michigan had the most affordable housing, and Honolulu has the country's lowest property tax rates.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Try Again

The Beverly Hills mansion that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bought after their marriage to be their forever home has returned to the market for $52 million. Initially listed at $68 million with very little interest from prospective buyers, the now-divorced couple paid almost $61 million for the 38,000-square-foot mansion home in 2023. The home has every feature anyone could imagine, including 24 bathrooms and indoor basketball and pickleball courts.

For more US real estate news, celebrity homes and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

America's Top 10 Real Estate News

SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals