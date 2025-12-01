November's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Marc Anthony, Rob Lowe & Donald Trump

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Anthony, Rob Lowe & Donald Trump made real estate news in November. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Marc Anthony Loses $2 Million In Miami

In 2021, Latin heartthrob and former J-Lo husband Marc Anthony paid $11 million for an 8,600-square-foot apartment at the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum building in Miami. In a cooling Miami market, Marc just sold it for only $8.6 million.

Trump's Childhood Home For Sale, Again

Donald Trump lived with his parents in a modest home in Queens, New York from birth to the age of four. Since Trump became president, the home has been purchased several times by speculators who expected big profits from tourists or a flip. When the home was first for sale in July, 2016, it was priced at $1.65 million and didn't sell, even with price cuts. Since then, the home has changed owners several times, most recently selling for $835,000 in February after sitting abandoned and a neighborhood eyesore for years. The new owner, real-estate developer Tommy Lin, spent $500,000 renovating the home. He is now listing the Donald Trump home for $2.3 million.

Kevin Spacey Is Not Actually Homeless

Kevin Spacey has had financial problems for a few years, including losing his 9,000-square-foot Baltimore condo to foreclosure. Despite some media reports that he was homeless, Spacey denied it. In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, Spacey explained that he does not have a home, but he is not homeless: "I'm living in hotels, I'm living in Airbnbs, I'm going where the work is."

Rob Lowe Sells Part of His Home Collection

Rob Lowe has become quite the Southern California home buyer and seller, and he just sold his Beverly Hills home for $4 million. Rob was asking $6.6 million for the three-bedroom home but had to knock $2.6 million off in a slow market.

Lori & Mossimo Sell LA Mansion

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have sold their Los Angeles mansion for $12.65 million, almost $5 million less than their first asking price. Located in the ritzy Hidden Hills part of LA, the home has six bedrooms and a total of 11,800 square feet, a theater, pool and wine cellar. Lori and Mossimo have had a rough couple of years, including prison time due to their participation in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. They are separated after 28 years of marriage.

Josh Flagg Selling His Own Home

One of TV's celebrity real estate agents, Josh Flagg, has listed his own Mediterranean-style villa in Miami Beach. Located across the street from David and Victoria Beckham's $72 million waterfront mansion, Josh is asking $9.95 million for his 4,000-square-foot home.

Michael Andretti Lists Indy Mansion

Race car legend Michael Andretti has listed his suburban Indianapolis home for $11.9 million. The 21,000-square-foot lakefront home with nine bedrooms, a theater, gaming arcade and a 700-bottle wine cellar has served mostly as Andretti's headquarters for his company's Indy-based racing activities. He and his wife, Jodi, are now retired and living in Florida.

Tom Petty's Malibu Home Has Sold

The home Tom Petty bought in Malibu in 1998 has sold for $11.2 million, after several price cuts. The seven-bedroom Mediterranean-style main home, a guest home, a recording studio, seven bedrooms, a pool and 2.6 acres came on the market in 2024 at $19 million and was later reduced to $15.49 and $12.99 million. Petty died in 2017.

Ronald Reagan's Failed Governor's Mansion

In the early 1970s, California Governor Ronald Reagan commissioned a new home to replace the aging Sacramento governor's mansion, but he left office before it was completed. And his successor, Jerry Brown, fearing negative publicity over the luxury mansion, never moved into the home. Reagan was elected US president in 1981, and the house was sold to a private citizen. The home is now for sale at $7.5 million.

Rayna James' Nashville Mansion $24.5 Million

The over-the-top mansion that was seen as Rayna James' (Connie Britton) home on the long-running TV series Nashville is for sale, asking $24.5 million. The six-bedroom home on six acres with 21,830 square feet has been totally renovated, including new hardwood floors, a new kitchen, new cabinets and bath fixtures. The home also starred as the Flower Magazine 2025 Show House.

