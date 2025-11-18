America's Top 10 Real Estate News: Recent U.S. Real Estate & Home News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A look at some of the most interesting recent real estate news stories in the United States. America's Top 10 Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

More Americans Are Staying Home

The number of Americans moving to a different residence hit record lows in 2024, when only 11% moved. In the early 1900s, approximately 33% of Americans moved each year. By the 1960s, mobility was at about 20%. And in 2024, only 11% of Americans moved. Florida and Texas have the highest in-state mobility, with each state attracting over 500,000 new residents in 2024.

New York's Skinniest House

New York City's skinniest house is for sale, asking $4.195 million. The 1873 townhouse is only 9.5 feet wide and has been home to some of the city's most notable residents, including Edna St. Vincent Millay, Margaret Mead, Cary Grant and John Barrymore.

Americans Want Homes Before Marriage & Kids

A Harris poll of 3,000 Americans, including almost 900 aspiring homeowners, found that 71% are delaying lifestyle changes, such as marriage and children, until they can afford to buy a home .

Baby Boomers Own 52% of US Wealth

According to Federal Reserve data, baby boomers hold 41% of all US property, almost double the millennials' share. Despite representing less than 20% of the country's population, baby boomers own almost 52% of the nations wealth, including about $20 trillion in real estate assets.

Go East, Young Man

According to an analysis of the top eight US states to live in, five are on the East Coast: Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Selections were based on criteria such as "quality of life, air quality, crime rate, health of its population, and childcare." The three non-East Coast states on the list are Minnesota, Hawaii, and South Dakota.

America's Richest Suburb

GoBankingRates analyzed US cities with at least 5,000 households to determine the towns with the highest average household income and then factored in the typical home values to determine America's wealthiest suburbs. Scarsdale, New York took the top spot, followed by Rye, New York and West University Place, Texas.

LeBron Demolishes Historic Mansion & Building Two Big Homes

In 2020, NBA star LeBron James bought a Beverly Hills mansion once owned by soap opera creator Lee Phillip Bell, and demolished it in 2023. The 2.7-acre property has now been split into two separate plots, with plans to build two large homes. The larger home will measure 16,000 square feet with a 7,700-square-foot basement garage and a two-level surface garage, while the smaller home will be 6,550 square feet with a basement movie theater.

Sluggish Housing Market - Feds Getting Nervous

US Federal Reserve officials are getting nervous over the sluggish housing market and that things may get worse, putting pressure on the entire US economy.

Marc Anthony Loses $2 Million In Miami

In 2021, Latin heartthrob and former J-Lo husband Marc Anthony paid $11 million for an 8,600-square-foot apartment at the Zaha Hadid-designed One Thousand Museum building in Miami. In a cooling Miami market, Marc just sold it for $8.6 million.

Fort Lauderdale Rated #3 Best City For Families

Fort Lauderdale, Florida was rated the third best US city for families by real estate experts who were recently polled by Travel & Leisure magazine. According to the experts, Fort Lauderdale's home prices, waterfront location and transportation options make it an ideal town for families. Carmel, Indiana was rated #1 and Boise, Idaho #2.

