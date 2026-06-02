America's Top 10 Real Estate News: May's Most Interesting Real Estate & Home News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A look at May's most interesting real estate news in the United States. America's Top 10 Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

America's Top 10 Real Estate News

US Home Prices Fall 6 Straight Months

The US national median home price was $425,000 in April, up 2.3% from March but down 1.4% year over year, continuing a six-month run of lower prices. All four of the US regions saw lower prices, which ranged from -3.1% in the West to -0.1% in the Midwest. The South region had price declines of -0.4% while the Northeast was at -0.3%. Memphis (-12.9%), Austin (-9.5%), and Los Angeles (-8.1) had the largest price drops.

Florida Governor Wants To Lower Property Taxes

A constitutional proposal that would give the homestead exemption a historic boost will be considered by Florida lawmakers for the November election. DeSantis proposed an amendment that would increase the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $250,000. About 60% of homeowners in the state with homesteaded properties would be exempt from property taxes under the proposed legislation. An additional requirement in the proposal would schedule the homestead exemption to eventually increase to $500,000. According to DeSantis, "92% of all Florida residents would be tax-free when you raise to a $500,000 limit."

USA's #1 Tourist Destination

According to TripAdvisor, Myrtle Beach is the most searched-for vacation destination in the country. Ocean City and Key West also ranked high.

Top 10 Places To Live To Reach Age 100

In most of the world, people are living longer and longer, with Europe and Australia the best places to live for longevity. One of the worst places is the United States, where the highest-ranked city is San Jose, California at #36.

US Mortgage Rates Rise To Nine-Month Highs

During what is typically the busiest time of the year for the housing market, the average long-term US mortgage rate increased to 6.51%, its highest level in almost nine months, raising borrowing costs for homeowners.

Akron Leads Nation In Home Price Gains

Although the US median price of homes increased by just 0.5% year over year in 2025 to $404,300, many parts of the country are experiencing bigger returns. The Northeast has experienced some of the largest price increases, with property prices rising by over 5% in the first quarter. Prices in the Midwest, which is renowned for being more affordable, increased by about 4% annually, and Akron, Ohio had the largest annual home price increase in the country during the first quarter of 2026, rising by 12%. The average homeowner has amassed $128,100 in housing wealth over the last six years.

It's Back! Wallpaper Is In Style, Again

Wallpaper is back in style, but not an entire room thing. Designers are choosing wallpaper for powder rooms, ceilings, built-ins and framed panels to add pattern and texture, warmth and depth without overpowering a room.

Move To West Virginia & Get $12K

Several US states will pay you to move there. The highest payment is from West Virginia with a package of $12,000 cash and more incentives, which brings the total value to $23,000. Other states, including Indiana, Kentucky and Oklahoma, also have lucrative incentives to encourage people to move to their states.

Cape Canaveral Named Best Retirement Town

Naples, Florida on the Gulf of America has been named America's best retirement town over a dozen times by various publications. Now, a different Florida town, but on the Atlantic Ocean side of Florida has been selected as America's #1 place to retire. According to Investopedia, Cape Canaveral was chosen #1 due to its "slow-paced seaside living, affordable housing, and outdoor activities."

America's Happiest City

Fremont, California was recently ranked as America's happiest city by Wallet Hub. The financial services site analyzed 180 of the largest US cities based on emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment. Located near Silicon Valley, Fremont has the lowest separation and divorce rates in the country and also scores well in community engagement.

Landlords Look For Covid Payback

Due to a federal eviction ban that lasted over a year, Matthew Haines and his investors lost more than $1 million when, just months into the covid pandemic, he and other landlords nationwide were prohibited from evicting renters who failed to pay their rent. Haines is now one of more than 1,500 property owners who filed a federal complaint claiming that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ban unlawfully denied them compensation, violating the Fifth Amendment. Plaintiffs claim losses ranging from thousands of dollars to more than $14.5 million.

After initially losing in the Court of Federal Claims in 2022, the plaintiffs won on appeal and are currently in settlement talks with the US Justice Department. Landlords want to recover up to $1.5 billion, which is a small portion of what they actually lost.

Pompano Beach Is #1 For New Oceanfront Condo Construction

Until just a few years ago, Pompano Beach, Florida was a sleepy beach town mostly overlooked by vacationers, home buyers, and real estate developers. Despite its three miles of wide beaches and deep blue ocean water, Pompano Beach oceanfront condos were an aging collection of 1960s to '90s buildings with very little architectural significance. Today, Pompano Beach has more luxury oceanfront condo building construction underway or in the pipeline, including Ritz Carlton, Armani/Casa and Waldorf Astoria residential condos, than any other Florida beach town.

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