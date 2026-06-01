May's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Debra Messing, Angelina Jolie & Selena Gomez

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Debra Messing, Angelina Jolie & Selena Gomez made real estate news in May. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

May's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News

Debra Messing Is Staying In New York

Will & Grace star Debra Messing has listed her eight-story Art Deco apartment in New York's Carnegie Hill. The apartment, described as a "ten-into-nine room" space, boasts three bedrooms, a staff room, four complete bathrooms, and a library that can also serve as a fourth bedroom. The 1928-built apartment also includes 10-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and French-door windows that lead to a Juliet balcony.

Angelina Lists LA Home – Heading To Europe

Angelina Jolie said years ago that she will be leaving the United States once her youngest children reach age 18, and it appears that she means what she said. Her two youngest children turn 18 in just a few months and the Maria star put her six-bedroom, ten-bathroom estate—where she has lived since divorcing Brad Pitt—up for sale for $29.9 million.

The estate was formerly owned by legendary director Cecil B. DeMille and was designed in 1913 by architect B. Cooper Corbett. Along with breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Observatory, the nearly two-acre property has a workout studio, tea house, guest studio, and pool house.

Paul Anka Relists LA Home At Lower Price

Paul Anka has relisted his French-inspired home in LA's Sherwood Country Club at a lower price. With almost 8,000 square feet, the home is set on almost six acres with views of the golf course and surrounding mountains. Originally listed at $10 million, the new price is $8.99 million.

David Bowie's NYC Art Deco Apartment

David Bowie's longtime Art Deco-style apartment in NYC's Central Park neighborhood is for sale, asking $4.95 million. With almost 2,000 square feet in the Essex House, David and wife, Iman, enjoyed big views of Central Park along with access to the Essex House amenities and 24-hour room service. David died in 2016.

Lizzo Loses Big On Beverly Hills Home

It took months, a big price reduction, and a huge loss, but Lizzo has finally sold her contemporary home in the Santa Monica Mountains above Beverly Hills. Lizzo originally listed the three-bedroom home for $16 million in 2024; it just sold for $11.15 million, almost $4 million less than what she paid in 2022.

Selena Gomez Lists Her LA Home

Selena Gomez has listed her Los Angeles home with 11,500 square feet on one acre for $6.5 million. Originally designed in the 1980s for singer Tom Petty, Selena bought the home in 2020 from music executive Randy Spendlove for almost $5 million. Selena and her new husband, record producer Benny Blanco, currently own a Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills they bought in 2024 for $35 million.

Kathie Lee Gifford's Homes

Kathie Lee Gifford is rich with homes. She was asking $10.5 million for a Key Largo, Florida home that she bought in 1998 with husband Frank Gifford. Located in the Ocean Reef Club at the northernmost part of Key Largo, Kathie's home is convenient to Miami, Coconut Grove and exploration of the Florida Keys.

And Kathie is now asking $100 million for her eight-bedroom Connecticut home, which would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the state.

Sting's Former New York Penthouse

In 2008, Sting purchased two New York City top-floor apartments for $27 million and combined them into a spectacular penthouse with two spiral staircases and postcard views of Central Park and the Hudson River. Sting sold the penthouse in 2017 for $50 million. It is now back on the market at a discounted price for $45 million.

Rufus Wainwright's Storybook Home

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright is known for his theatrical style, rich tenor voice, and blending of pop, folk, opera, and cabaret. The unique star has listed his equally unique Laurel Canyon home for sale at $2.3 million. Built in 1926, the darling residence is constructed in the Storybook style, featuring turrets and stained-glass windows evocative of a fairytale.

Celebrities Whose Homes Won't Sell

Homes with celebrity connections don't always sell fast. Big stars including Jennifer Lopez, Alec Baldwin and Billy Joel have spent years trying to sell their expensive homes.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals