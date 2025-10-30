October's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Kim Kardashian, Diane Keaton, Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kim Kardashian, Diane Keaton, Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban made real estate news in October. Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Real Estate Divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban owned a number of homes in their 19-year marriage which will likely be sold or split up in their divorce settlement, including their primary residence they bought in 2008 in Nashville for $3.47 million, a 4,100-square-foot home they bought in Beverly Hills for $4.7 million, a $10 million Manhattan apartment, a $3.5 million apartment in New York's Tribeca neighborhood, a $6.5 million 110-acre farm they bought in 2008 in Keith's native Australia, a $4 million penthouse in Sydney, and their newest purchase: a home estimated to be worth somewhere between $4.7 and $7 million in Portugal.

LeBron Demolishes Historic Mansion, Building Two Big Homes There

In 2020, LeBron James bought a historic Beverly Hills mansion that was once owned by soap opera creator Lee Phillip Bell and demolished the home in 2023. The 2.7-acre property has now been split into two separate plots, with plans to build two large homes. The larger home will measure 16,000 square feet with a 7,700-square-foot basement garage and a two-level surface garage, while the smaller home will be 6,550 square feet and feature a basement movie theater.

Diane Keaton Was a Home Flipper

Diane Keaton was well-known in the real estate world for her keen design eye and the notable homes she renovated and restored. Her resume included historical properties, such as Lloyd Wright's Samuel-Novarro House in Los Angeles in 1988; another Lloyd Wright design, the Newman Residence in Pacific Palisades in 2007; and a Barrio Viejo mud adobe house in Tucson in 2018. Most of Diane's work was in Southern California.

JFK's Washington Mansion For Sale

The Georgetown home that John F. Kennedy bought in 1957 for $82,000 is for sale. Both of the Kennedy children, Caroline and John F. Kennedy Jr., were born when the family lived in the home. The family lived in the home until they moved into the White House in 1961. The asking price is $7.5 million.

Jackie Collins Beverly Hills Home

Best-selling romance-novel writer Jackie Collins left her native England in 1985 and moved to LA, where she was an A-list celebrity and one of the town's prominent entertainers. A Beverly Hills home that was built for her in the 1990s, and where she hosted many parties, is expected to go on the market at $66 million. The home is huge, over 21,000 square feet with seven bedrooms. Jackie died in 2015.

Roseanne Hits Jackpot With Her Hawaii Nut Farm

Roseanne Barr sold her Hawaii macadamia nut farm in just one week and for $650,000 over the $1.95 million asking price. Roseanne bought the 46-acre property, which includes a four-bedroom home and 4,000 macadamia trees, with the goal of cultivating the land to provide food for local families. She still owns a smaller home in Hawaii.

Kanye West's Former Hidden Hills Home

The Hidden Hills, California home that Kanye West purchased in 2021 for $4.5 million to be closer to his four children after his divorce from Kim Kardashian has been completely changed by designer-to-the-stars Jae Omar. It is expected to hit the market soon at $17 million.

Fleetwood Mac Star Home Sells Fast At Full Price

The London home of the late Fleetwood Mac star, Christine McVie, has sold at the full asking price of $9.26 million. Located in the city's affluent Belgravia neighborhood, it sold only a few months after it was listed. Christine wrote several of the band's biggest hits, including "Save Me" and "Songbird." Christine died in 2022.

Kim Kardashian Buys Neighbor's Home

Kim Kardashian has expanded her real estate collection with the purchase of a four-bedroom home located next door to her current home in LA's Hidden Hills neighborhood, paying $7.1 million for the new 4,945-square-foot home. It is not clear if Kim will move into the new home, use it as a guest house, or tear it down to expand her current home.

More Diane Keaton News: Her Redo Lists $25 Million

A 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival home in Beverly Hills that Diane Keaton bought from Madonna in 2007 for $8.1 million and sold in 2010 to Ryan Murphy for $10 million is back on the market at $25 million.

