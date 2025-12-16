America's Top 10 Real Estate News: Recent U.S. Real Estate & Home News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A look at some of the most interesting recent real estate news stories in the United States. America's Top 10 Real Estate News is featured at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Luxury Home Prices Up 60% Since 2016

The price of a luxury home in the United States, homes worth $1.3 million or more, has increased 60% since 2016. A home that would cost about $1.3 million today was $796,622 in 2016.

Midwest Home Sales Lead the US

US home-buying contracts increased by about 2% in October, with the Midwest posting a 5.3% increase and the more expensive Western US down 1.5%, compared to October 2024. With more homes on the market and lower interest rates, the National Association of Realtors projects existing home sales to increase 14% in 2026.

New Mansion On Indian Creek May Shatter South Florida Real Estate Records

An unfinished mansion on Miami Beach's Indian Creek Island has come on the market for $200 million. The nearly 28,000-square-foot home with nine bedrooms and a 135-foot dock will set a new record for South Florida home sales if it sells near the asking price. The Indian Creek property was once the home of singer Julio Iglesias, and the island is currently home to Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

US Home Prices Still Going Up

Despite slower home sales and ongoing high interest rates, US home prices rose 0.4% in August, according to the U.S. Federal Housing Authority. The South Atlantic division, which includes Florida, had an increase of 0.7%.

First Time Home Buyers Are Getting Older

According to the National Association of Realtors 2025 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, the percentage of first-time US home buyers has dropped to a record low of 21%, while the typical age of first-time buyers has hit a record high of 40. The yearly survey of recent home buyers covered sales between July 2024 and June 2025.

Florida Dominates Best Retirement Towns

According to WalletHub, Orlando is not just for young people. The financial website rated Orlando as the best city in the United States for seniors, citing the area's low taxes, health care and abundance of outdoor activities. Miami and Tampa are also ranked in the top five US towns.

Florida Home Prices Down, After Years Of Rising Prices

Due to more home inventory and fewer remote workers, Florida condo and home prices have softened after years of steep increases. Single-family home prices have gone down by 3.6% since 2023, while condo prices have slid 9.3%. However, condo prices are up 26% since 2020, and single-family home prices are up 34%.

LA's Iconic Stahl House Lists At $25 Million

The Stahl House, one of the world's most significant Mid-Century Modern homes, has come on the LA market at $25 million. Located in the city's Hollywood Hills as Case Study House #22 and made famous by photographs from Julius Shulman for Time Magazine in 1960, the home was built for Buck and Carlotta Stahl and designed by architect Pierre Koenig, after other architects told them the lot was unbuildable. The glass-walled home has city, mountain and ocean views and has been in the Stahl family since it was built.

Atlanta White House For Sale

A home in Atlanta built as a replica of the White House is for sale at $35 million. Built in 2001 to three-quarters scale, the 16,500-square-foot estate features six bedrooms and an Oval Office modeled after the real one. The home was built by an Atlanta-area developer and is a favorite site for tourists and school history classes.

NYC's Cotton Club Is For Sale

New York City's historic Cotton Club opened in Harlem in 1920, operated by heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson. Top names in jazz including Duke Ellington, Lena Horne and Louis Armstrong performed there. The most recent Cotton Club opened in 1978 in Harlem and closed in 2024. It is now for sale at $20 million.

