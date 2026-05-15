AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream Exclusive Documentary Screening and Discussion

Secretary Hillary Clinton, Chuck D, Ian Bremmer, David McCourt, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, Busy Philipps

Friday, May 15th, 2026 Directors Guild of America Theater, 110 West 57th Street, New York City

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight at the Directors Guild of America Theater in New York City, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Chuck D, hip-hop icon and founder Public Enemy, Ian Bremmer, global affairs analyst, actress and activist Sophia Bush who appears in AMERIGO, and Emmy Award-winning producer David McCourt joined an audience of press, cultural leaders and notable guests for an exclusive screening of AMERIGO: The Search for The American Dream, a landmark public television documentary releasing nationwide from June 1st to mark the 250th anniversary of America's independence.

AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream premiering on public television stations nationwide June 1, 2026

The evening featured a 30-minute preview screening followed by a live discussion moderated by David McCourt, host and narrator of AMERIGO, exploring what the American Dream looks like for Americans today. Also in attendance were two-time Olympic gold medalist Ashlyn Harris and actress Busy Philipps.

The event marked the national launch of AMERIGO Million Voices Campaign, a 20-city, 28-day national road trip inviting Americans across the country to share their own hopes for the American Dream at AD250.com and follow @amerigothefilm.

AMERIGO: The Search for the American Dream is distributed by American Public Television and releases on public television stations nationwide on June 1, 2026 (check local listing) and will be available on PBS Passport. Directed by Adam Mason and co-produced by David McCourt and Julie McCourt, AMERIGO is a testament to the values, innovation, responsibility and resilience that has shaped America. Traversing all 50 states over two years, the filmmakers captured more than 1,000 unscripted interviews with everyday Americans exploring immigration, housing, healthcare, protest, technology, media, art, and more.

Select photography: Assets

Press Contacts:

Robin Insley, Robin Insley Associates [email protected]/917-689-2985

Tom Webb, Element Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE McCourt Entertainment