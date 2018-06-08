Amerisun Recalls to Repair Snow Blowers Due to Injury Hazard

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2018/Amerisun-Recalls-to-Repair-Snow-Blowers-Due-to-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: PowerSmart snow blowers

Hazard: The pulley bolt can loosen and cause the snow blower to get stuck in drive mode, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snow blowers and inspect their snow blower to determine if it has a loose pulley bolt. Inspection instructions can be found at: https://powersmartusa.com/pages/bolt-inspection-instruction-sheet.  Consumers with a loose pulley bolt should contact Amerisun for a free repair kit or for instructions on how to get the bolt tightened free of charge.

Consumer Contact:

Amerisun at 800-791-9458 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at support@amerisuninc.com or online at www.powersmartusa.com and click on Recall to Repair at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 34,600 (in addition, about 11,800 were sold in Canada)

Description:
This recall involves model years 2015 through 2017 Amerisun PowerSmart gas-powered 2 Stage snow blowers.  The snow blowers are red and black and have "POWERSMART" printed on the driving controls plastic cover.  The model and serial numbers below are included in this recall.  The model number can be found on the PowerSmart sticker located on the metal auger housing just below the chute.  The serial number can be found on the bar code sticker below the PowerSmart sticker.

Model Number

Model Year

Serial Number Range

DB7103-24

2015

0011506710302400001 through 0011511710302402205

2016

0011607710302400001 through 0011610710302402322

DB7103-26

2015

0011507710302600001 through 0011509710302600420

2016

0011607710302600001 through 0011609710302300861

DB7651-24

2015

0011505765102400001 through 0011510765102413200

2016

0011605765102400001 through 0011607765102408844

2017

0011706710802400001 through 0011709710802403286

DB7659H-22

2016

0011607765912200001 through 0011611765912206552

2017

0011707765912200001 through 0011709765912202964

DB7659-22

2015

0011505765902000001 through 0011511765902206909

2017

0011708765902200001 through 0011709765902203432

DB7103PA-26

2015

215071032600001 through 215071032600210

2016

0011607710322600001 through 0011607710322600246

DB7103PA-28

2015

0011507710302280001 through 0011507710302280210

2016

0011607710302280001 through 0011607710302280117

Incidents/Injuries: Amerisun has received 20 reports of loose pulley bolts, 15 in the U.S. and five in Canada, including eight reports of the snow blower getting stuck in drive mode.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Homedepot.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, and other websites from July 2015 through February 2018 for between $500 and $800.

Importer: Amerisun Inc., of Itasca, Ill.

Distributor: Amerisun Inc., of Itasca, Ill.

Manufacturer: Zhejiang DoBest Power Tools Co., of China

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66760r-eng.php

About U.S. CPSC:
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.  Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline
Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:
800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)
Times: 8 a.m.5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime
Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact
Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.
Phone: 301-504-7908
Spanish: 301-504-7800

