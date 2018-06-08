Amerisun Recalls to Repair Snow Blowers Due to Injury Hazard

Name of Product: PowerSmart snow blowers

Hazard: The pulley bolt can loosen and cause the snow blower to get stuck in drive mode, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snow blowers and inspect their snow blower to determine if it has a loose pulley bolt. Inspection instructions can be found at: https://powersmartusa.com/pages/bolt-inspection-instruction-sheet. Consumers with a loose pulley bolt should contact Amerisun for a free repair kit or for instructions on how to get the bolt tightened free of charge.

Consumer Contact:

Amerisun at 800-791-9458 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, email at support@amerisuninc.com or online at www.powersmartusa.com and click on Recall to Repair at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 34,600 (in addition, about 11,800 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves model years 2015 through 2017 Amerisun PowerSmart gas-powered 2 Stage snow blowers. The snow blowers are red and black and have "POWERSMART" printed on the driving controls plastic cover. The model and serial numbers below are included in this recall. The model number can be found on the PowerSmart sticker located on the metal auger housing just below the chute. The serial number can be found on the bar code sticker below the PowerSmart sticker.

Model Number Model Year Serial Number Range DB7103-24 2015 0011506710302400001 through 0011511710302402205 2016 0011607710302400001 through 0011610710302402322 DB7103-26 2015 0011507710302600001 through 0011509710302600420 2016 0011607710302600001 through 0011609710302300861 DB7651-24 2015 0011505765102400001 through 0011510765102413200 2016 0011605765102400001 through 0011607765102408844 2017 0011706710802400001 through 0011709710802403286 DB7659H-22 2016 0011607765912200001 through 0011611765912206552 2017 0011707765912200001 through 0011709765912202964 DB7659-22 2015 0011505765902000001 through 0011511765902206909 2017 0011708765902200001 through 0011709765902203432 DB7103PA-26 2015 215071032600001 through 215071032600210 2016 0011607710322600001 through 0011607710322600246 DB7103PA-28 2015 0011507710302280001 through 0011507710302280210 2016 0011607710302280001 through 0011607710302280117

Incidents/Injuries: Amerisun has received 20 reports of loose pulley bolts, 15 in the U.S. and five in Canada, including eight reports of the snow blower getting stuck in drive mode. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Ebay.com, Homedepot.com, Lowes.com, Walmart.com, and other websites from July 2015 through February 2018 for between $500 and $800.



Importer: Amerisun Inc., of Itasca, Ill.

Distributor: Amerisun Inc., of Itasca, Ill.

Manufacturer: Zhejiang DoBest Power Tools Co., of China

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66760r-eng.php

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amerisun-recalls-to-repair-snow-blowers-due-to-injury-hazard-300662426.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

