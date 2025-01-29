Ameritas announces new officer hire

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Bob Jurgensmeier has announced the following officer hire.

Barbara Redstone has been named the new vice president, sales and distribution, retirement plans, with an effective board action date of Jan. 1, 2025. Redstone earned her four-year degree from Louisiana State University and has over 25 years of experience in the retirement plans services industry. She holds FINRA series 7, 66 and state insurance licenses.

Redstone's career expertise lies in defined contribution retirement plans, including 401(k), 403(b) and governmental 457(b) plans, as well as cash balance plans and pooled employer plans.

About Ameritas
Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

