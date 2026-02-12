Ameritas congratulates Dan Galli on his new role as 2026 FPA president

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas is pleased to recognize Dan Galli, CFP, of Daniel J. Galli and Associates, as he begins his 2026 term as president of the Financial Planning Association (FPA). Galli brings depth of experience to the position as a long-time financial planner and background in education as a schoolteacher.

"Dan has been a valued member of FPA at both the local chapter and national level for many years. His passion for education and furthering the profession is infectious," said Dennis Moore, CFP, FPA chief executive officer.

Dan Galli of Daniel J. Galli & Associates

In the role, Galli will help guide FPA's major initiatives for the year, including updated national conferences, new education partnerships and continued efforts to expand financial literacy.

"When we think about next generation financial planners, they're not only those fresh out of college but professionals like me who came to love serving people while bettering their financial lives after following a different job path," said 2026 FPA President Dan Galli, CFP®. "As a young profession, financial planning could use all the brilliant ideas it can receive to elevate the profession and ensure that we best serve as many people as possible. We need to help the public understand what financial planning is and how a financial planner can guide them."

Galli has been affiliated with Ameritas for more than 35 years. He is a long-time member of the Financial Planning Association of New England, where he has served on several committees, the board of directors, and as president for two years. At Daniel J. Galli and Associates, his practice centers around financial planning and investment management with a focus on retirement planning for teachers, small business owners and professionals.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC), Member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through affiliate Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC (AAS). AIC, AAS and Daniel J. Galli and Associates are independent companies. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas