Nebraska nonprofits to receive over a million dollars from Ameritas

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska nonprofits will receive $1,040,000 in charitable giving from Ameritas as committed in 2025, the Lincoln-based company announced. The grant awards are in the areas of education, financial stability, health services, arts and culture and sustainability. Each award varies in length, with some multi-year commitments.

"Investing in the well-being of our communities is core to who we are at Ameritas," said Liz Ring Carlson, vice president, corporate communications, community relations and meetings and travel. "These organizations provide stability, dignity, and opportunity for thousands of Nebraskans, and we are honored to support their work. Our hope is that these grants help strengthen the systems that help people thrive."

The full list of award recipients is below. Each grant award will be paid on or before Dec. 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted:

American Red Cross - $10,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands - $10,000

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska - $25,000

Cedars Youth Services, Inc. - $25,000

Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation - $75,000 over three years/$25,000 per year

Clinic With a Heart, Inc. - $120,000 over three years/$40,000 per year

Community Head Start - $20,000 over two years/$10,000 per year

Food Bank of Lincoln, Inc. - $75,000 over three years/$25,000 per year

Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries - $250,000 with $100,000 over two years and $50,000 for one year.

Friendship Home of Lincoln - $150,000 over three years/$50,000 per year

Good Neighbor Community Center Inc. - $100,000 over two years/$50,000 per year

Junior Achievement of Lincoln, Inc. - $20,000 over two years/$10,000 per year

Nebraska Dental Foundation - $30,000 over three years/$10,000 per year

Nebraska Diaper Bank - $10,000

Northeast Family Resource Center - $50,000

University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Dentistry - $50,000

United Way Response Fund - $20,000

To learn more about charitable giving focus areas of Ameritas, visit ameritas.com/about/community-impact.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. For more information, visit ameritas.com.

Contact:

Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist

Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.

Phone: 402-467-7850

[email protected]

SOURCE Ameritas